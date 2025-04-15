G-Shock adds smart functionalities to the iconic GA-B2100 series

G-Shock is introducing smart functionalities to the GA-B2100 series, which features five models that can connect with different phones for an enhanced user experience. The collection dates back to 2019 and was quite simple, with basic G-Shock functionalities. Thanks to the octagonal design, analog display, and digital display, it garnered a lot of traction after it was rolled out into the market.

The G-Shock Bluetooth functionality makes it easier to adjust the time and date via a simple smartphone application developed by the brand. It also tracks time in different zones and updates everything within a short period.

As a collection that was revamped to keep up with the times, the new GA-2100 can harness solar energy from the immediate environment to power different components. This saves owners the trouble of changing batteries after a short period.

Even though the series will be upgraded with modern features, it is inspired by the 5600 line from 1987 and offers the same color options: yellow, green, blue, black x grey, and pure black. The GA-2100 series is based on the DW-5000C, a line that goes way back to 1983. It merges two styles, the retro and modern aesthetics, into one.

Every single detail on the front face is reminiscent of G-Shock’s signature design, characterized by a stylish ruggedness and an octagonal shape that adds to the look. Featuring a carbon core guard structure, the outer casing still safeguards multiple elements from external forces. While G-Shock provided insight into the Bluetooth functionality and solar feature, the brand hasn’t disclosed the official price yet.