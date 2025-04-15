 Skip to main content
G-Shock adds smart functionalities to the iconic GA-B2100 series

A set of modern features to take the GA 2100 series to the next level

By
G-shock GA-B2100
G-shock GA-B2100 G-shock / G-shock

G-Shock is introducing smart functionalities to the GA-B2100 series, which features five models that can connect with different phones for an enhanced user experience. The collection dates back to 2019 and was quite simple, with basic G-Shock functionalities. Thanks to the octagonal design, analog display, and digital display, it garnered a lot of traction after it was rolled out into the market.

The G-Shock Bluetooth functionality makes it easier to adjust the time and date via a simple smartphone application developed by the brand. It also tracks time in different zones and updates everything within a short period.

As a collection that was revamped to keep up with the times, the new GA-2100 can harness solar energy from the immediate environment to power different components. This saves owners the trouble of changing batteries after a short period.

G-shock GA B2100 series
G-shock GA B2100 series G-shock / G-shock

Even though the series will be upgraded with modern features, it is inspired by the 5600 line from 1987 and offers the same color options: yellow, green, blue, black x grey, and pure black. The GA-2100 series is based on the DW-5000C, a line that goes way back to 1983. It merges two styles, the retro and modern aesthetics, into one.

Every single detail on the front face is reminiscent of G-Shock’s signature design, characterized by a stylish ruggedness and an octagonal shape that adds to the look. Featuring a carbon core guard structure, the outer casing still safeguards multiple elements from external forces. While G-Shock provided insight into the Bluetooth functionality and solar feature, the brand hasn’t disclosed the official price yet.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
