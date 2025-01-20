G-Shock celebrates Japanese art with new limited-edition watches

G-Shock often collaborates with creatives, artists, painters, and other professionals, offering a suitable platform for exhibiting art. And sometimes, it chooses to showcase artists who have been venerated for decades. These two new watches, the DW-5600KHK24-1 and DW-5600KHG24-1, were rolled out with stylish dials that dive deep into Japanese art culture, marrying one of the most iconic Japanese watch brands with iconic Japanese art.

It’s a collection that explores Katsushika Hokusai’s work—the Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji. As the name hints, this is a series of landscape views exhibited on Japanese woodblock prints. Katsushika Hokusai is one of the most famous artists from Japan’s Edo Period.

The first timepiece comes with a dial that exhibits The Great Wave off Kanagawa, Katushika’s most popular art, which was created in 1831. It features a large wave that can also be interpreted with a deeper meaning — the relationship between Japan and the West. The large waves represent the intricacies of two different worlds.

Just like the first timepiece, the second watch paints a clear picture of what Mount Fuji looks like, thanks to the Fine Wind, Clear Morning art. (This piece of art was first created in 1832.) It is detailed with red hues and white clouds to capture Mount Fuji’s scenery in the morning while the sun rises.

The Kanji character “Japan” is featured both via the LED backlight and as an engraving on the caseback. The watches are made of resin and are shock-resistant and water-resistant up to 200 meters.

Both limited edition watches come with a collector’s box featuring their respective artwork. Both watches retail at $110 and are currently only available in Japan.