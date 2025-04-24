 Skip to main content
The G-5600BG-5: An eco-friendly G-shock manufactured from recycled material

An eco-friendly G-Shock timepiece

G-Shock G-5600BG-5
G-shock moves to a new eco-friendly material with the G-5600BG-5, which also stands out due to its white and beige aesthetic. The outer casing and strap are manufactured from recycled resin. While the recycled material has a white hue, it is accentuated by small black spots distributed throughout the casing.

The brand breaks down the recycled material into powder form and then blends it with a beige base. Every watch is unique in some way and highlighted by a certain pattern. Apart from the casing, the watch aligns with the eco-friendly objective thanks to its solar-powered mechanism, which can draw energy from both outdoor and indoor environments. Like other G-shock models, this watch has a rugged aesthetic that complements the casing’s white hue.

It also comes with additional features and functionalities, such as daily alarms, a countdown timer, an auto calendar, and a 24-hour format. It also tracks time in multiple time zones across 48 cities. Since the G-Shock G-5600BG-5 is eco-friendly, it features power-saving functionality that extends battery life by switching off the display in dark environments. The watch has a 12-month runtime without the power-saving functionality. When the power-saving functionality is on, the runtime increases to 22 months.

Even though most G-shock models were designed for outdoorsy scenes, this timepiece is suitable for different spaces due to its white and black finish. But, it’s also equipped with superb outdoor features, such as the 200 M water rating, for those who are into expeditions. The G-Shock G-5600BG-5 costs $150.

