G-Shock teams up with J Balvin for bold new watch collaboration

G-shock just partnered with a major music artist—J Balvin—on a new watch. It turns out that this G-shock timepiece comes with a special Latin inscription that pays tribute to the artist. Apart from that, it is complemented by a lightning logo, a visual representation of the kind of performance that J Balvin puts on.

In the past few years, J Balvin won a wide variety of music awards, including Billboard Awards and Latin Grammys. His music also dominated so many charts, making him one of the most popular artists from Medellín, Colombia.

“With this launch, I wanted to create something that reflects my music and culture, while also giving fans a unique way to express themselves. This watch does just that, with bold, interchangeable parts that let everyone make it their own. I’m excited to bring this new product to life and continue my journey with a brand I’ve always loved,” said J Balvin.

Since J Balvin has admired G-shock from an early age, this collaboration is a full-circle moment for him. Apart from that, it’s a partnership that merges two worlds into one—music and horology. While G-shock and J Balvin worked on different projects in the past, this is the first time they have teamed up to work on a watch.

It’s worth noting that the watch’s design is highlighted by a bright yellow accent, making it stand out. And just like other models, the G-shock x J Balvin edition has a rugged appearance that adds to the look. Unlike other models, J Balvin added some personal touches: an inscription that reads ‘MA’G,’ a phrase J Balvin uses with those closest to him and mode indicators that J Balvin hadwrote himself in Spanish.

The new watch is priced at $230.

