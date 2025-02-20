G-Shock’s MRG-B2100R-2A features stunning blue dial and unique Japanese design

A new G-Shock watch that explores different Japanese concepts, from zen philosophies to ancient woodworking techniques, has been unveiled: the MRG-B2100R-2A, part of the high-end MR-G series.

For starters, it is based on an ancient Zen ideology centered around self-reflection. The good thing about this new watch is that it explores different Japanese notions. The second notion, Kigumi, goes back to the 6th century and has been passed down over the years. It is a beautiful woodworking craft that creates beautiful patterns.

The hour markers have a unique pattern that bears a close resemblance to the artifacts built through the Kigumi process. And thanks to the blue dial, the white indexes look amazing on the dark blue background.

While some sections have a dark blue hue, other sections are characterized by a light blue hue—two colors that create a beautiful light interplay.

The casing is the perfect representation of the Kigumi concept. Instead of blending different colors to create an illusion, the brand followed the art of Kigumi by interconnecting different pieces into one.

It’s also worthwhile to note that the bezel is highlighted by a high-quality finish. G-shock used a material with the same properties as titanium, which is popularly known as Cobarion—a unique creation.

The case, on the other hand, was reinforced for added strength and durability. Different sections have shock-absorbing protectors that can withstand heavy forces.

The watch was also rolled out with a day and date and a super illuminator. The G-shock MRGB2100R-2A has a $3,800 price tag.