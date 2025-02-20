 Skip to main content
G-Shock’s MRG-B2100R-2A features stunning blue dial and unique Japanese design

This new G-shock watch is the embodiment of Japanese culture

By
G-shock MRGB2100R-2A
G-shock MRGB2100R-2A G-shock / G-shock

A new G-Shock watch that explores different Japanese concepts, from zen philosophies to ancient woodworking techniques, has been unveiled: the MRG-B2100R-2A, part of the high-end MR-G series.

For starters, it is based on an ancient Zen ideology centered around self-reflection. The good thing about this new watch is that it explores different Japanese notions. The second notion, Kigumi, goes back to the 6th century and has been passed down over the years. It is a beautiful woodworking craft that creates beautiful patterns.

The hour markers have a unique pattern that bears a close resemblance to the artifacts built through the Kigumi process. And thanks to the blue dial, the white indexes look amazing on the dark blue background.

While some sections have a dark blue hue, other sections are characterized by a light blue hue—two colors that create a beautiful light interplay.

The casing is the perfect representation of the Kigumi concept. Instead of blending different colors to create an illusion, the brand followed the art of Kigumi by interconnecting different pieces into one.

It’s also worthwhile to note that the bezel is highlighted by a high-quality finish. G-shock used a material with the same properties as titanium, which is popularly known as Cobarion—a unique creation.

The case, on the other hand, was reinforced for added strength and durability. Different sections have shock-absorbing protectors that can withstand heavy forces.

The watch was also rolled out with a day and date and a super illuminator. The G-shock MRGB2100R-2A has a $3,800 price tag.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
G.H. Bass, Vilebrequin reinvigorate the navy boat shoe
G.H.Bass, Vilebrequin release new shoe
navy blue boat shoe on wood counter

Although the boats are still stationed at the dock, that hasn’t stopped brands from releasing their latest boat shoes. Along with the French swimwear brand, American footwear brand G.H. Bass is getting ready for summer with a new collaborative boat shoe. While owning a boat isn’t required to don these shoes, the boat shoe is a classic casual summer option that allows you to comfortably maintain your sophisticated style. In this new collaboration, the duo has integrated the best of their features for an all-around timeless style you’ll reach for during the entire season. Set to be the hottest shoe for the summer, this boat shoe might be the best option to get a head start on your seasonal footwear. 
G.H. Bass x Vilebrequin Hampton Boater shoe

Although the new Hampton Boater shoe is only available in a navy blue hue, this shoe is a versatile pick that’ll elevate your summer wardrobe. Crafted with nubuck leather with Vilebrequin’s signature embossed turtle sprinkled throughout, this hand-sewn shoe is elevated and luxurious. The shoe’s inside is perfectly equipped to withstand land and sea with a full leather lining and shaped arch support. The design includes Vibram rubber soles and 5mm EVA foam insoles, adding cushion and traction for maximum support. Available exclusively via VIlebrequin’s website and selected retail stores, the boat shoe currently retails for $320. With a timeless style, this boat shoe is a classic option for the warmer months that will easily replace your sandals and sneakers. Complete with the premium qualities of both brands, there's no doubt it'll be an instant classic once the season hits. 

The Tudor Black Bay: Timeless style for modern watch collectors
All you need to know about the Tudor flagship
Close-up of Tudor Blue Chrono Black Bay watch on wrist

In the watch world, there are legends of the industry that we chronophiles line up to try and get our hands on. The usual suspects are the Rolex, Breitling, Omega, and Patek Phillipe models, which we know are the top-of-the-line luxury watches you want. As collectors, you start making a wish list at the very beginning and then spend a lifetime putting together a comprehensive list of your favorites.

If you are like us, the list grows with every purchase instead of diminishes. That is half the fun. One of the legendary watches many collectors want to get their hands on is only about a decade or so old; that is Tudor's Black Bay, a fun luxury option that can replace many of your other luxury watches. It is a mix of the elevated luxury of Rolex that you want to keep in a fireproof case and only wear on special occasions, and the Norqain tool watch you are ready to wear every moment you have regardless of the danger of damaging it because that is what it is made for.

Debonair & deconstructed: Kingsley Ben-Adir sets a scene with his style
Kingsley Ben-Adir radiates in debonair & deconstructed: A masterclass in charisma and style
kingsley ben adir red carpet style london united kingdom february 18 2024 attends

Kingsley Ben-Adir is a British actor who has made significant strides in his career over the past few years, first capturing the attention (and hearts) of audiences on High Fidelity. That show was but a mere introduction; 2024 marked a pivotal, star-making turn on the silver screen and a quick vault to the top of best-dressed lists for his cool, elegant sense of style. Although he has thus far walked only a few red-carpet events, it is clear Ben-Adir has a distinct way of curating luxury pieces that speak to his aesthetic.
First impressions

First up on the actor’s scheduled red carpet appearances was at the 2024 Grammys, where Ben-Adir found himself promoting Bob Marley: One Love, in which he plays the titular iconic musician. With the awards show as his first-ever official awards show, all eyes were on Ben-Adir to see what he would bring to the table in terms of style.

