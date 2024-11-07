You'll love the new G-shock Flame series

 Skip to main content
A depiction of fire: The new G-shock Flame series

By
G-shock recently announced that it is launching a new collection of timepieces featuring a flame-like dial.

And the good thing about this collection is that it comes with a strap with a smoke-like hue to complement the dial. Think of the dial as the ‘cause’ and the strap as the ‘effect’ of what’s burning.

Since different types of flames burn in different colors, the G-shock flame series is also available in multiple colors. While the GA-2100FL-1A and GA-100FL-1A have a blue dial to depict the nature of high-burning flames, the GA-2100FL-8A and GA-100FL-8A have an orange dial.

The GA-100FL-1A has three purple-like subdials that effectively accent other shades on the dial, giving the whole timepiece a flame-like look.

GA-100FL-1A
The GA-100FL-1A G-shock / G-shock

Even though the GA-100FL-1A and GA-2100FL-1A are equipped with a blue dial, they have different hues.

The upper section of GA-2100FL-1A’s dial has a purplish shade to highlight different sections of a blue flame. Unlike the GA-100FL-1A, this timepiece has two subdials only.

GA-2100FL-1A
The GA-2100FL-1A G-shock / G-shock

When it comes to low-temperature flames, the GA-2100FL-8A and GA-100FL-8A depict how such flames look with a two-toned dial. The bottom section of the dial is deep red, while the top section is characterized by a light orange hue.

Gshock flame series
The GA 2100FL 8AJF and GA-100FL-8AJF G-shock / G-shock

These new G-shock watch models were rolled out in Japan first, but they will also be introduced into other markets.

G-shock has yet to provide clear release dates. However, the models might be available for shipping by the end of the year.

Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
