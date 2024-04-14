G-Shock offers high-end watches

Two things can certainly co-exist together without there being any friction: toughness and luxury, ruggedness and refinement. While G-Shock has never been thought of as a brand that dominates the highest echelons of haute horlogerie, especially with Rolex and Tudor out there, that doesn’t mean they don’t have their own high-end watches.

G-Shock began as Casio’s vision for a durable watch after engineer Kikuo Ibe developed the first G-Shock in 1983. Apparently, he felt like traditional watches were too fragile, and he had a point, considering what the brand has come up with thus far. Over the years, G-Shock watches evolved and started incorporating advanced features like shock resistance, water resistance, and an array of sensors.

The top 5 high-end G-Shock watches

While G-Shock watches have a much sportier look than luxury timepieces, they also have a massive amount of features and functions that mean they completely deserve a place on your wrist. We’ve created a list of not just the top 5 G-shock watches, but the top 5 G-shock watches that have a high-end, luxury feel.

1. G-SHOCK MRG-BF1000R-1A

Getting its name ‘Frogman’ from the fact that it’s a high-performance diving watch, the G-SHOCK MRG-BF1000R-1A has a titanium case and bezel, yet it’s lightweight, just as a proper sports watch should be. Upon first glance, you wouldn’t even know it’s a G-Shock watch, as its dial gives off the appearance of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak or a TAG Heuer Carrera. It has a remarkable water resistance of 200 meters and is powered by a quartz movement.

2. G-SHOCK MRG-B5000BA-1 Kiwami Ao-zumi

While this watch looks entirely too simple for its big price tag, its functions make up for that. The G-SHOCK MRG-B5000BA-1 Kiwami Ao-zumi is the epitome of a Japanese watchmaking aesthetic, with its square case made out of incredibly hard titanium and blue ion plating. It features a traditional Japanese technique, an “ao-zumi” motif, which is normally made from a block of blue color used in calligraphy. This G-Shock watch is powered by advanced quartz technology and includes features like a day-date calendar and alarm function.

3. G-SHOCK MTG-B2000YR-1A City Illumination Limited Edition

The G-SHOCK MTG-B2000YR-1A City Illumination Limited Edition gives off the vibe of stepping out into the city for a night on the town, with the city lights shining and a world of possibilities. This G-Shock watch features a multi-layer carbon frame with colorful glass fiber laminations. Another splash of color can be seen in the rainbow-inspired ion plating on the stainless steel bezel. It’s powered by advanced quartz movement technology and has several other necessary functions like a day-date calendar and alarm function, and with a 51mm diameter, it certainly makes for a statement on your wrist.

4. G-SHOCK MTG-B3000PRB1 ‘Aurora Oval’ Limited Edition

Certainly one of the brighter, more eye-popping watches made by G-Shock, the G-SHOCK MTG-B3000PRB1 ‘Aurora Oval’ Limited Edition watch makes you feel like you’re stepping into the aurora borealis or an underground rave full of neon glow bracelets. It has a stainless steel case and is powered by the 5672 module with Tough Solar technology, harnessing solar energy for more sustainable functioning. Other features include water resistance up to 200 meters, in case you’re a man who likes to take his adventures off-land.

5. G-Shock GMWB5000PG-9 Recrystallized Full Metal 40th Anniversary Limited Edition

This G-Shock watch would be considered quite simple in style if it wasn’t for the glittering gold finish that draws the eye. The G-Shock GMWB5000PG-9 Recrystallized Full Metal 40th Anniversary Limited Edition was made to celebrate 40 years of G-Shock, meaning it needed to be a showstopper. The square case actually pays homage to the original G-Shock model, which is why the style looks so understated, but the case of the watch embodies that of a gold nugget. It’s powered by the advanced quartz technology seen in most G-Shock watches and includes several features like multi-band atomic timekeeping, Bluetooth connectivity, and 200 meters of water resistance.

How to choose the right G-Shock watch?

To choose the right G-Shock watch, especially a high-end one, you’ll want to consider technical specifications first, as that’s really what they’re meant for. Decide if you want something with solar-powered movements, atomic timekeeping, Bluetooth connectivity, or alarm function. Also, consider what material you want: titanium, resin, or carbon fiber.

Consider the type of design you want. Some G-Shock watches come with a very simple style, while others come with all the bells and whistles, resembling a higher-end brand. Last, read through reviews and get recommendations from men who have already bought a G-Shock watch so you can find a model that ticks all the boxes.

