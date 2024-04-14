 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These are the most high-end G-SHOCK watches…yes, you read that right

G-Shock offers high-end watches

Sarah Veldman
By
G-SHOCK MRG-BF1000R-1A 'Frogman' In Titanium on model
G-SHOCK

Two things can certainly co-exist together without there being any friction: toughness and luxury, ruggedness and refinement. While G-Shock has never been thought of as a brand that dominates the highest echelons of haute horlogerie, especially with Rolex and Tudor out there, that doesn’t mean they don’t have their own high-end watches.

G-Shock began as Casio’s vision for a durable watch after engineer Kikuo Ibe developed the first G-Shock in 1983. Apparently, he felt like traditional watches were too fragile, and he had a point, considering what the brand has come up with thus far. Over the years, G-Shock watches evolved and started incorporating advanced features like shock resistance, water resistance, and an array of sensors.

Recommended Videos

The top 5 high-end G-Shock watches

G-SHOCK MTG-B3000PRB1 'Aurora Oval' Limited Edition
G-SHOCK

While G-Shock watches have a much sportier look than luxury timepieces, they also have a massive amount of features and functions that mean they completely deserve a place on your wrist. We’ve created a list of not just the top 5 G-shock watches, but the top 5 G-shock watches that have a high-end, luxury feel.

Related

1. G-SHOCK MRG-BF1000R-1A

G-SHOCK MRG-BF1000R-1A
G-SHOCK

Getting its name ‘Frogman’ from the fact that it’s a high-performance diving watch, the G-SHOCK MRG-BF1000R-1A has a titanium case and bezel, yet it’s lightweight, just as a proper sports watch should be. Upon first glance, you wouldn’t even know it’s a G-Shock watch, as its dial gives off the appearance of an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak or a TAG Heuer Carrera. It has a remarkable water resistance of 200 meters and is powered by a quartz movement.

2. G-SHOCK MRG-B5000BA-1 Kiwami Ao-zumi

G-SHOCK MRG-B5000BA-1 Kiwami Ao-zumi
G-SHOCK

While this watch looks entirely too simple for its big price tag, its functions make up for that. The G-SHOCK MRG-B5000BA-1 Kiwami Ao-zumi is the epitome of a Japanese watchmaking aesthetic, with its square case made out of incredibly hard titanium and blue ion plating. It features a traditional Japanese technique, an “ao-zumi” motif, which is normally made from a block of blue color used in calligraphy. This G-Shock watch is powered by advanced quartz technology and includes features like a day-date calendar and alarm function.

3. G-SHOCK MTG-B2000YR-1A City Illumination Limited Edition

G-SHOCK MTG-B2000YR-1A City Illumination Limited Edition
G-SHOCK

The G-SHOCK MTG-B2000YR-1A City Illumination Limited Edition gives off the vibe of stepping out into the city for a night on the town, with the city lights shining and a world of possibilities. This G-Shock watch features a multi-layer carbon frame with colorful glass fiber laminations. Another splash of color can be seen in the rainbow-inspired ion plating on the stainless steel bezel. It’s powered by advanced quartz movement technology and has several other necessary functions like a day-date calendar and alarm function, and with a 51mm diameter, it certainly makes for a statement on your wrist.

4. G-SHOCK MTG-B3000PRB1 ‘Aurora Oval’ Limited Edition

G-SHOCK MTG-B3000PRB1 'Aurora Oval' Limited Edition
G-SHOCK

Certainly one of the brighter, more eye-popping watches made by G-Shock, the G-SHOCK MTG-B3000PRB1 ‘Aurora Oval’ Limited Edition watch makes you feel like you’re stepping into the aurora borealis or an underground rave full of neon glow bracelets. It has a stainless steel case and is powered by the 5672 module with Tough Solar technology, harnessing solar energy for more sustainable functioning. Other features include water resistance up to 200 meters, in case you’re a man who likes to take his adventures off-land.

5. G-Shock GMWB5000PG-9 Recrystallized Full Metal 40th Anniversary Limited Edition

G-Shock GMWB5000PG-9 Recrystallized Full Metal 40th Anniversary Limited Edition
G-SHOCK

This G-Shock watch would be considered quite simple in style if it wasn’t for the glittering gold finish that draws the eye. The G-Shock GMWB5000PG-9 Recrystallized Full Metal 40th Anniversary Limited Edition was made to celebrate 40 years of G-Shock, meaning it needed to be a showstopper. The square case actually pays homage to the original G-Shock model, which is why the style looks so understated, but the case of the watch embodies that of a gold nugget. It’s powered by the advanced quartz technology seen in most G-Shock watches and includes several features like multi-band atomic timekeeping, Bluetooth connectivity, and 200 meters of water resistance.

How to choose the right G-Shock watch?

G-SHOCK MTG-B3000PRB1 'Aurora Oval' Limited Edition
G-SHOCK

To choose the right G-Shock watch, especially a high-end one, you’ll want to consider technical specifications first, as that’s really what they’re meant for. Decide if you want something with solar-powered movements, atomic timekeeping, Bluetooth connectivity, or alarm function. Also, consider what material you want: titanium, resin, or carbon fiber.

Consider the type of design you want. Some G-Shock watches come with a very simple style, while others come with all the bells and whistles, resembling a higher-end brand. Last, read through reviews and get recommendations from men who have already bought a G-Shock watch so you can find a model that ticks all the boxes.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
We love the elegant, nature-inspired dials on these new Citizen watches
Citizen watches adds 2 washi paper watches to Iconic Nature Collection
Citizen Iconic Nature Collection washi paper watches

Citizen's new watch collection, which features exquisite dials crafted from Japanese paper, is inspired by the serene feeling of nature. Putting on one of these watches will make you feel like you just stepped into a Japanese garden and need 10 minutes to meditate.

The focal point of the Iconic Nature Collection is the intricate dial designs inspired by elements of nature, such as flowers that have long served as inspiration and motifs in art and literature.
Citizen watches Iconic Nature Collection:  AQ4106-00W and AQ4100-22W

Read more
Red watches are striking: These are our top picks for men
Red watches for men are trending: Our top picks
TAG Heuer Carrera Red Dial Chronograph

Red watches for men are a majorly bold statement as the color is so often associated with power, passion, and energy. If you want to take your outfit to the next level and project confidence, which is especially handy if you're wearing it on a date or giving a big presentation at work, a red watch should be your accessory of choice.

While red often has romantic associations like Valentine's hearts and red roses, it also represents intensity and a ferocious strength, things a man needs in his everyday life if he takes the kids to school or dodges grenades at the office. Whether you prefer classic stainless steel watches, luxury ceramic, or the timelessness of a leather strap, there's a red men's watch to suit your taste.
Red watches for men: Our top picks for your wardrobe

Read more
New Breitling watch has a balloon piece from the first global non-stop flight
Breitling adds new Orbiter 3 to Aerospace collection
Breitling balloon over mountains

Breitling has popped the champagne corks, thrown the confetti, and introduced a new watch to the Aerospace collection to commemorate their 140th anniversary. The Aerospace B70 Orbiter was made to honor the extraordinary achievements of Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones. The pair landed in Egypt on March 21, 1999, after piloting the Breitling Orbiter 3 balloon in the world's first nonstop flight. During the flight, they covered an astounding 45,633 kilometers over a period of 19 days, 21 hours, and 47 minutes (if you're using your watch to count). The Aerospace B70 Orbiter was made not just to celebrate Breitling but also to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking feat.
Breitling Aerospace B70 Orbiter

The dial is bright orange and despite the fact that it's supposed to represent the mission logo on the flight, it actually looks as if it would fit right in on a Formula 1 race track; basically, it works in any world where human beings are achieving massively daring feats. It comes with a titanium bracelet or a black rubber strap, so you can go sporty or classy, depending on the occasion.
Technical specifications
Within the Aerospace B70 Orbiter is the COSC-certified Breitling Manufacture Caliber B70, a SuperQuartz™ movement famed for its accuracy. This SuperQuartz™ movement is 10 times more precise than standard quartz and powers several features made for pilots, those in the aviation world, and those who are just big fans of it. This Breitling watch features a 1/100th of a second chronograph with split-time and flyback functions, a countdown timer, second timezone, two alarms, a lap function, and a perpetual calendar.

Read more