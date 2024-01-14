Monitor your heart rate and more

In January, hundreds of thousands of people vow to improve their health and fitness as part of their New Year’s resolutions. (Only about 9% of Americans who make resolutions achieve them.)

Whether you’re one of the hopefuls who made a promise to your health or you’re just looking for a new way to track your fitness goals, the all-new G-SHOCK RANGEMAN GPRH1000-9 and GPRH1000-1 models are built to help you reach those goals.

Everything you need to know about Casio’s toughest watch yet

Released for pre-order in the U.S. on January 5 (it’s already available for purchase in Japan), the G-SHOCK RANGEMAN GPRH1000-9 and the GPRH1000-1 models feature GPS navigation, solar-assisted charging, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Unlike other smartwatches on the market, these G-SHOCK models are built to withstand the toughest conditions (mud, water, shock, you name it). The promotional video (see below) is pretty intense, but it gets the point across that these watches are durable and built for adventure.

According to the Casio website, the G-SHOCK RANGEMAN supports nine activities, including trekking, running, walking, trail running, biking, open water swimming and pool swimming, gym workouts, and interval training, so it can help you keep track of your goals whether you’re on the trails, in the pool, or at the gym.

Six sensors and GPS functionality

With six sensors, including GPS, heart rate monitor, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetic sensor, and pressure sensor, these G-SHOCK watches may be the company’s most advanced yet. What’s cooler is that these watches also have additional features to help with recovery, including a life log and nightly recharge (powered by POLAR).

Here’s a rundown of some of the health and fitness features of the new G-SHOCK RANGEMAN models:

Shock resistance

Mud resistance

200-meter water resistance

USB-charging and solar-assisted charging

Bluetooth connectivity

6 sensors

9 activity modes

GPS navigation

Training and health analysis powered by POLAR

Step tracker

Blood oxygen level measurement

5 alarms

Stopwatch

World time

Sunrise and sunset data

Tide graph

Despite its rugged exterior and over-the-top commercial, the band is made with soft urethane material for a comfortable fit. It features a non-slip texture for peace of mind during intense workouts or water activities. Certain parts of the watch are made with bio-based resin, making it an eco-friendly option for those conscious of their environmental impact.

How to get your hands on the G-SHOCK RANGEMAN

You can buy the G-SHOCK GPRH1000-9 and the GPRH1000-1 models on January 19 via the official Casio website or authorized retailers. If you’d rather not wait, you can pre-order them now in the U.S.

It’ll cost you $500 for either color option, but the features and durability of these G-SHOCK RANGEMAN watches make them worth every penny.

