Rolex Batman vs Rolex Batgirl: What’s the difference between them?

Rolex Batman vs Rolex Batgirl watches are slightly different

Sarah Veldman
By
Rolex GMT-Master II "Batman"40mm with blue-black bezel Steel Ceramic Men's Wrist watch on Rolex green box crown logo
i viewfinder / Shutterstock

Rolex’s GMT Master II collection is comprised of two iconic timepieces that have captured the attention of watch enthusiasts and comic book fans alike. The first of these is affectionately known as the “Batman,” and draws inspiration from the Dark Knight himself (at least according to fans; however, Rolex has never claimed this), featuring the famous black and blue Cerachrom bezel reminiscent of Gotham City’s night sky. In 2019, another moniker emerged within the GMT Master II line—the “Batgirl.”

Rolex Batman vs. Rolex Batgirl

Despite sharing extremely similar looks, a few subtle differences are noticeable in these watches, and within the watch community, opinions are split on which model comes out on top. Some favor Batman for its big, some would say “rugged” look, while others are drawn to Batgirl’s more subtle and light appearance, which is most likely how it received its name.

The Rolex Batman

Close up Rolex GMT-Master II "Batman"40mm with blue-black bezel Steel Ceramic Men's Wrist watch on black background
i viewfinder / Shutterstock

The GMT Master II 1167010BLNR, unveiled by Rolex in 2013, quickly became a favorite among watch fans all over the world. Something that truly puts it at the top of the pack is the bidirectional rotating bezel, a hallmark of the Batman edition. Made with super strong ceramic, the bezel showcases a bright black and blue contrast achieved through Rolex’s Cerachrom technology. These colors, paired with the bezel’s scratch-resistant properties, ensure these watches last and make them highly desirable.

Under the hood, the Batman houses Rolex’s caliber 3186 movement, a COSC-certified mechanism famous for its reliability. With a power reserve of approximately 48 hours, it’s the most dependable watch you can get for a combination of sports and traveling. The Batman’s GMT function is obviously appealing to those traveling through multiple time zones, while its highly specific aesthetic attracts buyers looking for something a little classy that still has an edge. However, this is not a watch for the faint-hearted; the person wearing it needs to be confident, as it will certainly draw attention.

The Rolex Batgirl

Rolex GMT Master 2 Blueblack(Batman) 126710BLNR. on jeans jacket background
panlertb / Shutterstock

In 2019, Rolex introduced the GMT Master II Batgirl 126710BLNR, though this served to mostly reignite interest in the iconic Batman watch. Surprisingly, the update was a mere upgrade in the movement and bracelet, proving Rolex’s famous ability to surprise fans with the tiniest enhancements.

While the Batgirl shares obvious similarities with the Batman, it has its own specific features that make it worthy of attention all on its own. Top among these is the elegant Jubilee bracelet; the epitome of high-end luxury that we all love Rolex for, and it can be used for both men and women (don’t let the name “Batgirl” fool you.)

Something just as important is the upgraded movement, with Rolex replacing the 3186 Calibre with the Calibre 3285. The introduction of these upgrades has generated significant buzz surrounding the Batgirl, and several different opinions have come out on how they feel about the name and the advantages it might have over the Batman predecessor.

Rolex Batman vs. Rolex Batgirl: What are the differences?

ROLEX WATCH GMT-MASTER II MODEL 116710 CERAMIC BEZEL BATMAN BATGIRL
ZHIYUAN MA / Shutterstock

From just a brief glance, the obvious commonalities between Batman and Batgirl are there: both have 40mm Oystersteel cases and the iconic GMT function, marked by an arrow-tipped hand. Their bezels, split between black and blue, perfectly complement the luminescent markers on the black dial, and they’re all protected by 904L Oystersteel and sapphire crystal.

However, the GMT Master II 126710BLNR underwent significant upgrades upon its 2019 re-release. While some admire the Jubilee for its elegance, the Batman’s rugged Oyster bracelet seems a more fitting match,  as it exudes strength without overpowering the essence of the watch. Yet, the Jubilee offers way more comfort, something frequent travelers are drawn to when it comes to their GMT adventures.

Regarding movement, the original Batman relies on the Calibre 3186, which includes features like the Parachrom hairspring. However, the Batgirl shines with the Calibre 3285, which has better accuracy and an impressive 70-hour power reserve, thanks to its Chronergy escapement.

Rolex GMT-Master II 116710BLNR: Batman

Production: 2013 – 2019
Case size: 40mm
Functions: Time with Running Seconds, Date Display, GMT-Functionality
Movement: Rolex Caliber 3186
Water resistance: 100 Meters / 330 Feet
Bracelet: Oyster bracelet

Rolex GMT-Master II 126710BLNR: Batgirl

Production: 2019 – Present
Case Size: 40mm
Functions: Time with Running Seconds, Date Display, GMT-Functionality
Movement: Rolex Caliber 3285
Water resistance: 100 Meters / 330 Feet
Bracelet: Jubilee Bracelet or Oyster Bracelet (as of 2021)

Rolex Batman vs Batgirl: Which one should you choose?

Close-up view of the side of a Rolex watch GMT-Master II "Batman"40mm Steel Ceramic Men's Wrist watch on black background
i viewfinder / Shutterstock

Considering whether to opt for a Batman or a Batgirl? The choice ultimately boils down to personal taste. If you lean towards a sportier aesthetic, Batman might be your ideal choice. On the other hand, if you prefer a timepiece with a touch of elegance, the Batgirl could be the perfect fit for you.

