The pre-owned luxury watch market is down, but prices for these 2 Rolexes are up

Leslie Leon
By
Rolex Pepsi
According to the Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index, which tracks the 50 most traded luxury watches, the pre-owned luxury watch market moved down around 0.1% last month, marking the sign of a patient market that wants more. This isn’t necessarily surprising —the index has fallen 8.7% in the past year. But there are a couple of Rolex watches that are bucking the trend: the Rolex Starbucks and the Rolex Pepsi, which gained 3.2% and 3.3%, respectively.

The overall stagnation of the watch market can have various factors, including anticipation for newer releases. External factors like economic and geopolitical conflicts have also affected the way consumers choose to purchase watches. Prices soared during the pandemic, so a leveling out at some point was expected.

What are the ‘Starbucks’ and ‘Pepsi’ watches from Rolex?

the photo was took in Bangkok on 26 April 2021. The purpose is to demonstrate the Rolex watch Ref 126610lv or known as starbuck is the submarine model with black dial and green ceramic bezel.
While it might seem comical, ‘Starbucks’ and ‘Pepsi’ are two Rolex watches that have nothing to do with the companies mentioned in their nicknames. The ‘Starbucks’ piece is a known nickname for Rolex’s Submariner, whose color combination gives the piece its name. The Submariner comes with a green bezel, black dial, and date complication. This iconic and standout coloring makes ‘Starbucks’ the perfect moniker for the piece. While it might not have anything to do with coffee, it certainly has become as favored as the coffee brand. With recent gains, the Rolex Submariner has managed to thrive in the current stagnant market. 

On the other hand, the ‘Pepsi’ timepiece from Rolex is another favored wristwatch from the brand that has earned a beloved nickname. The Rolex GMT Master II contains a ceramic blue and red bezel, giving it its ‘Pepsi’ name. Just like the ‘Starbucks’ piece, this watch also saw a gain in March, but this time of almost 3.2%. At a trade price of $20,935, the ‘Pepsi’ watch continues its stride as a popular timepiece, despite the rumors of the piece being discontinued soon. 

The ‘Starbucks’ and ‘Pepsi’ popularity 

Rolex GMT Master II watch on table
These two Rolex watches have earned their recognizable nicknames thanks to the loyal following that values the quality and design behind each design. On one hand, the Rolex Submariner serves as the perfect dual-purpose timepiece that can function during your next deep-sea dive and outside the water. On the other, the Rolex GMT Master II is an instantly recognized and iconic watch that has become almost synonymous with Rolex. Even though their names come from their coloring, there’s no doubt that they also have popularity in common. 

Although newer watches will be released soon, and watch trends are always changing, these two Rolex pieces are examples of how a quality and classic design can withstand any market trend. For those looking to collect for an investment, you can’t go wrong with adding the ‘Starbucks’ and ‘Pepsi’ pieces to your collection.

These are 5 of our favorite $10K-plus watches that debuted this week
Our favorite investments from Geneva
Chopard L.U.C XPS Forest Green

It is that time of year again when the best of the best watchmakers from around the world show up in Geneva to show out. The biggest and brightest of the industry get an opportunity to unveil their newest creations as each luxury watch name does its best to outdo the competition. Of course, when you have the names of some of the biggest luxury brands in the business, some of these watches will outshine the rest and become some of the best watch investments on the planet. Here are some of our favorite watches unveiled at Watches and Wonders that cost $10,000 or more.
Zenith Defy Skyline Chronograph

Robust at 41mm, the Defy Skyline collection sees its newest iteration keep the same look it always has with its octagonal bezel. The minimalist look, masculine shape, and lines make this the most rugged on our list. But while it looks to be ready for play, that doesn't mean you should bang it around, as it will cost you a cool $13,400.
Hublot Big Bang Integrated Time Only

Read more
You can’t get these SNXS-inspired Seiko watches in the U.S. (yet)
Seiko SNXS is back with 3 new watches
Seiko 5 Sports SNXS Series watches

Throwing it back to the early days of Seiko, the latest edition to the Seiko 5 Sports lineup pays homage to a beloved icon of the brand: the Seiko SNXS. However, this time, it's a modern interpretation, and fans will love it. The SRPK series features the SPRK87 with a blue dial, the SRPK89 in black, and the SRPK91 in ivory. Despite the seemingly basic colors and simple design, these new pieces breathe new life into the original. These new watches are all about the classic Seiko design elements that fans of the brand appreciate, with some modern features like 100-meter water resistance that bring it into this year.
Seiko SNXS has officially returned

Seiko made history in 1963 when they introduced the Sportsmatic 5, Japan's first automatic day-date. The Seiko 5 quickly shot up in popularity as it was crafted with a stainless steel case and bracelet, had water and shock resistance, and featured tons of practical functions while still being affordable. It debuted during the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, meaning it was put on the map globally (pun intended), and by 1966, Seiko 5 exports surpassed the collective output of automatic watches from Switzerland.

Read more
This new Cartier watch tells time backwards
Turn back time with the new Santos
Cartier Rewind on wrist

Wristwatches may be distinctly masculine pieces of hardware now, thanks to some very popular people in pop culture and in our own history adopting them. British super spy James Bond, movie stars, and athletes are the people we look up to who wear watches that catch our eye. Soldiers, cops, firefighters, and first responders wear watches they trust to ensure they can save lives. Pilots and divers created an entire industry around watches specifically designed for their vocations. And the very first pilot's watch was none other than a Cartier watch.

Alberto Santos-Dumont was a pioneer in the flight world and was one of the first people on Earth to achieve air travel. He was a competitor of the Wright Brothers, and, depending on the source, he preceded them in flight. In any case, the French celebrity went to Louis Cartier, another pioneer of his craft, and procured a square timekeeper meant for the wrist. The Cartier Santos Dumont was born. Over a century later, Cartier attended Watches and Wonders and presented the newest in the line of Santos watches, one that reverses time.
The Rewind tells time backwards

Read more