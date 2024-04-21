The pre-owned luxury watch market is down, but prices for these 2 Rolexes are up

According to the Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index, which tracks the 50 most traded luxury watches, the pre-owned luxury watch market moved down around 0.1% last month, marking the sign of a patient market that wants more. This isn’t necessarily surprising —the index has fallen 8.7% in the past year. But there are a couple of Rolex watches that are bucking the trend: the Rolex Starbucks and the Rolex Pepsi, which gained 3.2% and 3.3%, respectively.

The overall stagnation of the watch market can have various factors, including anticipation for newer releases. External factors like economic and geopolitical conflicts have also affected the way consumers choose to purchase watches. Prices soared during the pandemic, so a leveling out at some point was expected.

What are the ‘Starbucks’ and ‘Pepsi’ watches from Rolex?

While it might seem comical, ‘Starbucks’ and ‘Pepsi’ are two Rolex watches that have nothing to do with the companies mentioned in their nicknames. The ‘Starbucks’ piece is a known nickname for Rolex’s Submariner, whose color combination gives the piece its name. The Submariner comes with a green bezel, black dial, and date complication. This iconic and standout coloring makes ‘Starbucks’ the perfect moniker for the piece. While it might not have anything to do with coffee, it certainly has become as favored as the coffee brand. With recent gains, the Rolex Submariner has managed to thrive in the current stagnant market.

On the other hand, the ‘Pepsi’ timepiece from Rolex is another favored wristwatch from the brand that has earned a beloved nickname. The Rolex GMT Master II contains a ceramic blue and red bezel, giving it its ‘Pepsi’ name. Just like the ‘Starbucks’ piece, this watch also saw a gain in March, but this time of almost 3.2%. At a trade price of $20,935, the ‘Pepsi’ watch continues its stride as a popular timepiece, despite the rumors of the piece being discontinued soon.

The ‘Starbucks’ and ‘Pepsi’ popularity

These two Rolex watches have earned their recognizable nicknames thanks to the loyal following that values the quality and design behind each design. On one hand, the Rolex Submariner serves as the perfect dual-purpose timepiece that can function during your next deep-sea dive and outside the water. On the other, the Rolex GMT Master II is an instantly recognized and iconic watch that has become almost synonymous with Rolex. Even though their names come from their coloring, there’s no doubt that they also have popularity in common.

Although newer watches will be released soon, and watch trends are always changing, these two Rolex pieces are examples of how a quality and classic design can withstand any market trend. For those looking to collect for an investment, you can’t go wrong with adding the ‘Starbucks’ and ‘Pepsi’ pieces to your collection.

