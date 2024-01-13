 Skip to main content
The 4 hottest watches trends we’re expecting in 2024

Be prepared to look great with this year's watches

Mark McKee
By

Cartier watch with rings

Watches for men have always been a game changer. They started as elegant items of heft in the front pocket connected to a chain and then developed into something more user-friendly as a tool strapped to your wrist. That wasn’t the first or the last innovation that caused men to save up their pennies and pick out their new favorite timepiece. Innovations like the Day/Date, the quartz movement, and the development of the smartwatch have made watches some of the most sought-after and beloved items in a man’s closet. Brands like Rolex, Citizen, Brietling, and Apple have led the way to some monumental moments in the watch world.

Of course, some developments were short-lived, like the calculator watch. It may have been a stellar idea that had its moment, but it fizzled out. Now we have a calculator on our phone, so it isn’t likely to come back. However, that doesn’t mean that 2024 won’t see its share of trends in the watch world. Looking at the future, we can see a return to simplicity. A return to elegance. And some refreshing fun. So, if you are a fellow chronophile, strap in for a fun year, as these are the watch trends we expect to see in the year 2024.

Man wearing watch
KC Stone / The Manual

Smaller dials are back

Think back to the 2000s. The Marvel Cinematic Universe hadn’t begun yet. Pierce Brosnan was still the debonair James Bond, and Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were calling it quits. That was also when guys started wearing dinner plates on their wrists. The big watch trend blew up in the aughts, and the sizes shot from the traditional 37-38 millimeters to upwards of nearly 50 millimeters. There were times when it looked like guys were just taking the clock off the wall at the office and strapping it to their wrists using a belt.

We have started to see that trend scaled back significantly in the last few years. While the 20s don’t see many big watches any longer (thank goodness), they do still see plenty of watches in the 44-47 millimeter range. Of course, fellas with smaller wrists still struggle to raise their arms with those anvils, so the trend is now going to return to a more traditional 38-40 millimeter size. Last year, we saw men start to wear women’s watches in an effort to have smaller watches. Watch companies were likely to notice.

Man adjusting his tie wearing a watch
Ruthson Zimmerman / Unsplash

The triumphant return of the dress watch

The Apple Smartwatch took over the watch industry when it was first released. Maybe it was a collective realization of some nostalgic desire to be Dick Tracy, but we all loved the idea of having our phones strapped to our wrists. But, like everything else, the cyclical nature of our desires and interests began to tire of the technology of smartwatches, and the return of the dumb watch made waves in the last two years.

This year, you will see the dress watch start to climb back to prominence among the best tactical watches and tool watches. Once again, men are going to start seeing their watches as a part of the ensemble, an elegant addition to an already sophisticated look. Be ready for a lot of leather straps and subtle dials.

A Rolex watch on its side.
Carlos Esteves / Unsplash

Expect the unexpected collab

Collaborations are a great way to liven up the watch world. You may see a collection of subtle elegance gracing wrists in 2024, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be fun. You can go to almost any manufacturer and find a Marvel, Barbie, or Pokemon collaboration to let its wearer express their passions. This year, you should be ready to see some more unexpected and sentimental collabs from your favorite watchmakers.

Last year, we saw a watch collaboration that contained actual moondust. We also saw one that featured a piece of the Berlin Wall and a guitar string used by the Scorpions while performing “Winds of Change.” This is the energy we’re bringing into 2024, and we can’t wait to see what companies come up with to capture our attention.

Man wearing a watch
Bao Minh / Pexels

Dialing up the color

Finally, we understand if you’re not ready to suppress your personality with the return of subtle sophistication. The collaborations may be a little less colorful and more geared toward sentimentality, but that doesn’t mean you have to go in that direction. Instead, you will be delighted to know that this year will see the return of colored dials in all the best watches.

Your watch can now be a part of the color scheme when you put together an outfit or be the standout pop of color when wearing a more monochromatic look. Either way, these bright and more eye-catching dials will be the talk of 2024. As you go through the year, start checking off this list, and let’s see how close we were in December.

Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
If you love Longines watches and traveling, you’ll love this Grade 5 titanium limited edition
Travel is easier with this Longines watch
Longines Zulu Limited Edition Watch

Are you ready to embark on a journey where time meets artistry? Longines watches, in an exclusive collaboration with Hodinkee, introduces the mesmerizing Longines Spirit Zulu Time Limited Edition. This timepiece is not merely a watch; it's a harmonious blend of innovation, history, and unmatched craftsmanship that sets it apart in the world of horology.
A journey through time
The Longines Spirit Zulu Time pays homage to the brand's rich heritage, drawing inspiration from the first Longines wristwatch with dual time zones produced in 1925. The Zulu flag on its dial symbolizes the universal time used by aviators and armed forces, infusing the watch with a touch of history and adventure. Limited to 500 numbered pieces, this GMT model was introduced in the Longines Spirit collection in 2022, making it a sought-after collector's item.

What sets this watch apart is its 39mm case, meticulously crafted from Grade 5 titanium. Lighter and tougher than steel, this alloy provides the watch with understated elegance and exceptional wearer comfort. The bi-directional, circular-brushed titanium bezel, engraved with a 24-hour scale, adds a distinctive touch. The screw-down crown, also made of titanium, allows independent setting of the time zone and time, catering to the needs of the modern traveler.

Bell & Ross brings back its full sapphire watch – this time with a skull as the centerpiece
Only 25 watches will be sold
Bell & Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue

In the ever-evolving world of haute horlogerie, Bell & Ross watches stand as a beacon of innovation and timeless design, and in our opinion, it's a highly underrated brand. Known for its bold approach to watches for men, they've once again pushed the boundaries with the introduction of the BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire in a mesmerizing Ice Blue variant.

In the horological realm, the marriage of timekeeping precision and avant-garde design has been a hallmark of Bell & Ross for over a decade. While their fascination with skull motifs dates back to 2009, the Cyber Skull collection emerged as a contemporary revelation in 2020. Now, in a bold stride into 2023, Bell & Ross unveils a captivating limited-edition iteration of this distinctive model. Departing from the norm, this latest creation reimagines the 2021 complete sapphire edition, introducing the world to the Bell & Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue. Within its transparent sapphire case, a striking pale blue metallic skull takes center stage, breathing new life into the enigmatic and divisive Cyber Skull series.
The aesthetic marvel: Ice Blue Sapphire Crystal
At the heart of the BR 01 Cyber Skull Sapphire Ice Blue lies a case crafted from sapphire crystal, a material revered for its hardness and transparency. The ice-blue hue adds a touch of ethereal beauty, making this timepiece a visual marvel. Measuring 43.50mm in length and 45mm in width, the case encapsulates the meticulous craftsmanship that Bell and Ross is renowned for.

Rolex, Omega, Breitling, and more: These are the best watches James Bond ever wore
You have a favorite James Bond, but do you have a favorite Bond watch?
Daniel Craig as James Bond in Skyfall

James Bond is one of the most iconic menswear idols. He has introduced staples to men’s wardrobes for 60 years, including the tuxedo and the shoe knife. Ok, maybe the second one is not quite a staple as the first, but it was still one we dreamt about since the moment we saw it on screen. However, there is one accessory that James Bond wore in every movie that created an entire industry in and of itself. Every time the British super spy wore a watch, we men rushed out to find their own version to emulate 007.

Of course, after over two dozen movies under his belt, there is a cornucopia of options you can grab. These probably won’t print out a message like a label maker, or laser cut a hole in the bottom of a train, but they will definitely tell the time in the most stylish way and help you feel ready to defend His Majesty’s kingdom. Here are the best watches the spy ever wore.

