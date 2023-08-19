 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Women’s watches are the next big thing in men’s watches (yes, really)

If you love men's watches, consider trying one made for women instead

Mark D. McKee
By
Tissot watch laying on floor
Bruno van der Kraan/Unsplash / Unsplash

There has always been a divide men typically haven’t dared cross in the fashion world—the line between genders. Women wearing traditionally masculine clothing — or trends that society has perceived to be more masculine than feminine — has been more or less accepted, but the opposite hasn’t really been true. You can see the evidence simply in colors, where women have never shied away from wearing the color blue, but men didn’t even think about wearing the color pink until we as a society progressed enough to make it acceptable. (And let’s be clear here: Everyone can — and should — wear both pink and blue.) The newest fashion fad that shows how those gender lines are blurring? Watches.

Men (even some famous ones) are moving beyond wearing only men’s watches and have also begun to wear women’s watches. We’ve seen it recently with celebrities ranging from the Weeknd to Succession actor Jeremy Strong sporting watches that are technically designated as women’s watches. But there are some excellent reasons for this, both in a social sense and a practical one.

Watch on a wrist in front of coat
Nordgreen/Unsplash / Unsplash

There is a practical reason for the switch

This trend is one watch experts have seen coming for the past few years.

Recommended Videos

“The idea of gender today is less relevant than it ever has been in the history of mankind,” Alan Bedwell, a vintage watch expert, curator, and founder of the luxury label Foundwell, told The Journal last year. “This is very much translating into the world of watches. Saying, ‘This is a women’s watch,’ is a terribly outdated mindset. Anyone can wear anything if they like the look of it, and it feels good on the wrist. Ellen [DeGeneres] wearing a Patek 5711, or Tyler, the Creator, wearing a Cartier Obus. Both look amazing. Just look at Miles Davis in his gold curb link bracelet with a watch. I was lucky enough to find an early Boucheron version recently. If it’s good enough for the king of cool, it is good enough for me. This is not a new trend, but, in the past three years or so, there is less desire for the 36mm-plus requirements.”

Sure, celebrities can get away with wearing virtually whatever they want, right? Lady Gaga wore meat, literal meat, to a red carpet. So can we, as men, really get away with wearing a woman’s watch? The answer to that question is yes. You can. To understand how you need to realize the two main differences between men’s and women’s watches.

The first is the size. Men’s watches tend to range between 38mm and 46mm, while women’s usually come in much smaller sizes ranging from 26mm to 36mm. Second, women’s watches more often carry diamonds and precious jewels that men’s watches don’t. Men’s watches tend to focus more on vocation and function, such as pilot, dive, drive, and field. Women’s watches typically focus more on luxury.

Sometimes, a sleek and simple design and size make the understated watch look much better than the large, flashy watch. Sleekness goes a long way toward subtlety. If you think about how and why men are wearing more jewelry, we are beginning to explore wearing more in a subtle way. Men wearing subtle watches tracks with the movement to wear more subtle bracelets and necklaces. As far as the diamonds go, have fun with it. Most men’s watches, if they are adorned with gems, are huge and borderline obnoxious. Picking up a ladies’ watch is a good way to find that balance.

The world is changing, and along with it, our views on what is for men, what is for women, and whether or not that conversation even needs to be a thing anymore. With watches, it very honestly never needed to be.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark D. McKee
Mark D. McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
These are the best Citizen watches you can buy right now
Keep your elegance at its highest with the very best of Citizen
Citizen watch on a wrist

Citizen is one of the best watch companies to come out of Japan, and is one of the most popular watch companies in the world. From the Eco-Drive to the Promaster, these watches have been iconic adornments on the wrists of many for decades. But after so long putting out great timepieces, there are a lot to choose from. Of course, like we always do, we have put together a list of the best Citizen watches you can pick up right now.

Why is Citizen the right choice?

Read more
What you need to know about iconic luxury watch brand Patek Philippe
Learn what is important about the Swiss watch icon
Patek Philippe watches

Few Swiss watch brands are more revered within the watch community than Patek Philippe. From the watch company's everyday pieces to their luxury watches that go for the price of a small country at auction, these watches are some of the most sought-after timepieces in the world. While those who follow the everyday market may not know as much about them as they do other Swiss watch companies like Omega, Rolex, or Tag Heuer, they are undoubtedly one of the most important watchmakers in the world. Patek Philippe is one-third of the Holy Trinity of Watchmaking, or the Big Three, along with Audemars Piguet and Vacheron Constantin.

The Patek Philippe company is renowned as the last independent Genevan watch company (since Geneva is the French-speaking part of Switzerland, it would help to explain the French-sounding name in the Swiss watch community). Being independent allows them to lean into their creative angles and release some of the most innovative and trailblazing watches on the market. But that is only part of the story. Here is all you need to know about the Swiss watch-making giant Patek Philippe.

Read more
An iconic Tag Heuer watch is back, and we couldn’t be happier
The TAG Heuer Carrera Skipper will be the flagship in a series of maritime models
TAG Heuer Skipper watches

TAG Heuer, renowned for its long history in sports timepieces, has an illustrious legacy in various high-level sports, including motor racing, skiing, horse racing, and the Olympic Games. Of course, many horology lovers will know the brand more for its pop culture status, having appeared on the wrist of Jason Bourne, and making a prominent appearance during an episode of Breaking Bad. However, it was the world of high-level yachting that gave birth to one of its most beloved and distinctive chronographs — the iconic "Skipper."After a 40-year hiatus, the Skipper is back; with its brilliant colors and distinctive design, it appeals to both sailing enthusiasts and watch collectors.
A nod to its sailing heritage
After making its debut in 1968, the Skipper immediately gained popularity among both experienced and novice sailors. The earliest models of the Skipper were based on the renowned Carrera chronograph, even if later iterations used the Autavia casing. Today, TAG Heuer pays homage to its maritime past by drawing inspiration for the new generation Skipper from the glassbox Carrera, which was just released.

In sailing regattas when time is of the essence, the TAG Heuer Carrera Skipper's readability is unparalleled. A bezel would have prevented the glassbox from extending all the way to the case's edge, obscuring the clever "curved flange" display and the strategically positioned chronograph counters. This watch performs admirably in all lighting circumstances, enabling sailors to monitor the vital "pre-start" period before the start of the race.

Read more