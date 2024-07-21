There are so many fun choices, it's hard to pick just one

Ask any Apple Watch user what their favorite part of their smartwatch is, and they will probably name you their favorite face. If you aren’t aware, watch faces are customizable screens you can add to your Apple Watch to give you complete control over what you see on your wrist. Similar to adding apps and switching their placement on your phone’s home screen, watch faces allow you to create a unique experience.

The ability to add various watch faces onto your Apple Watch is one of the reasons why the watch remains one of the best in smartwatches. Far from just telling time, these watch faces allow you to get work done and keep on top of your health at the touch of your wrist. However, when it comes to choosing the very best ones, it can be overwhelming. Here’s a guide to the best Apple Watch faces to customize your smartwatch.

GMT

If having a GMT watch is your dream, the Apple Watch GMT face is a close second. While not the same as a Rolex GMT-Master, the GMT face is a great smartwatch alternative that lets you track two different time zones. Just as with a GMT watch, you can track a second location, perfect for those who enjoy flying across time zones and don’t want to manually look up each time zone individually. Along with the dual time zone feature, you can control up to four complications on the watch, one on each corner. As a bonus, you can customize the two-tone color combination to fit your preferences.

Simple

As the name suggests, the Simple Apple Watch face is about minimalism and sleekness. Without all the fuss of added features, the Simple face is ideal for those who want their information quickly without a cluttered screen. With the ability to add four complications, one in each corner, this face still allows you to access what you need without extra features. Equipped with a clock, you can either set the face to display a full clock or just the watch hands against a black background. Since it’s so simple, this Apple Watch face doesn’t allow for further customization but isn’t needed for those who want minimal distractions.

Infograph

Unlike Simple, the Infograph face is ideal for those who multitask. With the ability to handle up to eight complications simultaneously, the Infograph face gives you quick access to all your favorite features. Since this face allows for more complications, it’s highly customizable and lets you add features like music, maps, fitness, and more on one screen. With different colors and patterns available, it’s easy to personalize the face to your liking.

Meridian

Much like the Infograph face, the Meridian is fantastic for those who need quick access to multiple apps in one quick motion. With room for up to four complications in one place, this face mixes the need for multitasking with a sleek design. Unlike our multitasking Infograph face, the Meridian is a sleek and clutter-free option that combines functionality and design. You can reach the four complications and not feel distracted by excess information. The face comes in black and white or various color combinations, giving you more control over the look and feel.

California

Even though the Apple Watch is a smartwatch, it doesn’t mean it has to look like every other digital device. With the California face, you can get the look and design of a regular timepiece to help blend in your smartwatch. The California face gives wearers the ability to use a square or rounded face and gives the traditional look of a watch with half-Roman and half-Arabic numerals. With this face, you still get access to a series of complications that are more hidden than other faces for a sleek and minimal look.

Metropolitan

Much like the California face, the Metropolitan face allows users to still get the traditional look of a watch but with numerals on the clock. With four complications allowed and placed in each of the corners, this also allows you to easily access your favorite features. With a completely minimalist design, this face is a perfect screen for formal events where you still need your digital device by your side. If you’re all about a no-fuss look, the Metropolitan face allows you to get a stylish yet functional appearance.

Motion

Although your Apple Watch is equipped with the latest technology at the flick of your wrist, it doesn’t mean it can’t offer a mental and emotional boost as well. With the Motion app, you can get more out of your device with the unique movement of jellyfish, butterflies, or flowers. Anytime your watch detects movement, your screen will appear with one of these three species in a moving pattern, making it seem like real life. While a small feature, this allows you to have that unique experience on your watch at any given time.