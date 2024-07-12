These new colors just scream cocktails by the pool at sunset

If you haven’t yet found the right summer watch for your collection, let us introduce you to the Richard Mille RM 65-01 Split-Seconds Chronograph in two colors that just scream cocktails by the pool at sunset. The iconic brand is renowned not only for its technical achievements, but also for mastering the art of color, creating a bold appearance in every watch it puts out to the public.

Richard Mille RM 65-01: Two new colors with major energy

The newest colors are a pastel blue Quartz TPT, a little softer than usual for Richard Mille, while the other color option, a dark yellow Quartz TPT is the epitome of the brand. The newest additions inject some extraordinary energy into the collection as previous hues have been Carbon TPT, titanium, and gray Quartz TPT; not exactly party animals. The yellow version will be made in just 120 pieces, while the blue will be added to the permanent collection, so if yellow is your thing, you better act fast.

Both models are made with Quartz TPT (Thin Ply Technology), which was initially developed for the RM 27-02 Nadal. This material consists of several layers of quartz fibers known for high-temperature resistance and being super strong.

Richard Mille RM 65-01: The brand’s most complicated automatic watch

The Richard Mille RM 65-01 first debuted in 2020 and boasts the title of the brand’s most complicated automatic watch. Seriously, just take a look at the dial and you’ll want a user’s manual just to check the time. A slick feature is a vertical clutch and dual 6-column wheels, as well as the ability to time events up to 12 hours, along with a 60-hour power reserve.

An even more slick feature? The variable-geometry rotor adjusts winding based on the activity of who is wearing it. If you’re really in need of quick winding, a button at 8 o’clock with the words “RAPID WINDING” (in case you were unsure) is available. A function selector on the crown means you can swiftly change between winding (W), setting the date (D), and adjusting the time (H), which can always be quite an annoyance on most watches, or even microwaves.

Adding new color was a lengthy process

You’re probably rolling your eyes and thinking, “Yeah, OK, a new color, so what?” Well, look, give credit where credit is due. The reality of changing the colors on the Richard Mille RM 65-01 was a much more complicated process than simply slathering paint on the dial.

With the Quartz TPT manufacturing process, resin material needs to be added right at the very beginning, and if the coloring agent has a negative interaction with other components in the quartz composite, the integrity of the entire material would be put at risk. Essentially, it’s a science. How many other brands would put in such extensive research just for a color change? But that’s what makes Richard Mille watches so special.

How much does the Richard Mille RM 65-01 cost?

The Richard Mille RM 65-01 will set you back a cool $380,000, and as we said before, act fast if you want to get your hands on the yellow one, as it’s a limited edition of just 120.

