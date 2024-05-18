Our top picks for orange watches for men

Like a ripe Valencia orange, bursting with juice and color and plucked off the tree at the perfect time, orange watches for men will zest up your wristwear game. In a sea of monochrome monotony, where the average watch is usually blue or black with a stainless steel bracelet, orange watches will certainly have you standing out.

Orange is not only a great way to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, but the color has major significance and use. No, we’re not talking traffic cones, Halloween pumpkins, and other unsightly things that famously use the color. It’s also seen in a Tuscan sunset, used as a way to see better in the depths of the ocean, or sometimes aids as a symbol of an organization or good cause like environmental conservation.

Orange watches for men: Our top 5 picks

How do you choose the perfect citrus-infused watch when there are so many luxury brands vying for your attention? From Richard Mille’s avant-garde approach to watches for men to TAG Heuer’s way with classic pieces that have a sporty touch, we’ve made a list of the 5 best watches with an orange dial or bracelet.

1. Richard Mille RM 52-05 Pharrell Williams

Okay, this watch is on the list as a drool-worthy pick as its price is quite mind-blowing (as in, it costs the same price as a couple of houses, which is kind of mind-blowing). When making watches in collaboration with their partners, Richard Mille has always made it a top priority to manifest a vision that holds true to that person’s creative impulses and vision. With the RM52-05, they’ve used Pharrell Williams’ obsession with all things cosmic, translating his love of the solar system into an orange face watch masterpiece.

Inside the 49.9mm curved tonneau case, this orange watch features an astronaut’s helmet covered in a fiery orange planet as it hovers above planet Earth. Not only is the helmet aesthetically stunning, but it connects the dial to the movement. It also serves as a titanium conduit, seamlessly connecting the dial to the movement. Only 30 of these orange watches for men were made, so despite the original price of $969,000, it can go past $2 million on the secondary market.

2. Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Orange Sapphire 42mm

Awash in a radiant orange hue, the Big Bang Tourbillon Orange Sapphire 42mm shows off everything Hublot stands for boldness, innovation, and pushing boundaries. This orange watch is made with a sapphire tonneau case, meaning you can see all the details within it. The lightly orange-tinted rubber strap adds to the sporty vibe, though it still fits in with a high-end blazer for formal events. The orange color of this Hublot watch feels like it was made in space, mirroring a blazing comet streaking across the sky.

This orange Hublot watch is made from polished sapphire crystal, which includes the case and bezel, and is powered by the HUB6020 Manufacture Manual-winding Power Reserve Skeleton Tourbillon Movement. It’s a total mouthful but definitely lives up to its name. Other features include a 115-hour power reserve and water resistance of 30 meters.

3. TAG Heuer Aquaracer Calibre 5 Automatic

Just as its name would suggest, the TAG Heuer Aquaracer Calibre 5 Automatic was made for adventure diving into the depths of the ocean, but you don’t have to be a boating enthusiast or a world-class swimmer to sport it on your wrist. The 43mm case is quite the attention-grabber on your wrist if you can handle it, and it’s made with polished, fine-brushed steel.

Naturally, it has an immense water resistance of 300 meters and a ceramic turning bezel meaning you can keep precise time in the ocean’s depths (or just use it for purely ornamental purposes.) It’s powered by the Calibre 5 Automatic movement, has a power reserve of 38 hours, and other practical features like hours, minutes, seconds, and date display. As we said at the beginning of this article, bright orange is perfectly juxtaposed against the blue of the ocean, meaning you’ll be fully protected if you choose to take it with you on your aquatic adventures. Not only that, but at $3,400, it offers exceptional value for the price.

4. Seiko 5 Sports SSK005

If you’re an adventurous spirit, you’ll be completely taken with Seiko watches, especially the Seiko 5 Sports SSK005, as it’s completely budget-friendly for what you get. It can handle the wear and tear of every day with its stainless steel case that has a 42.5mm diameter, meaning it’s noticeable but doesn’t feel cumbersome on your wrist.

This orange watch is powered by the Caliber 4R34 automatic movement with manual winding capability, and features a power reserve of 41 hours, meaning it packs a punch for such a simple aesthetic. Of course, it’s not only about functionality, but style as well. The black, rotating bezel contrasts beautifully with the orange dial but still has gold numerals that keep it in the same color family.

5. Casio G-Shock GA-100L-4A

G-Shock has a reputation for being entirely rugged, meaning that if it were a man, he would be spending his weekends camping in a tent and hiking in Maine. Naturally, their watches are packed with features, including this orange Casio G-Shock GA-100L-4A. It weighs a mere 72 grams, and the case and bezel are resilient resin, meaning you can take it on your mountain biking trips. Despite its budget price, this orange watch features an impressive water resistance of 200 meters, as well as several other functions like a world timer, a 1/1000-second stopwatch, a countdown timer, an LED light, and a battery life of 2 years. With the plethora of functions, it’s astounding you can get it for just $82.

How to choose the perfect orange watch

It can be difficult to choose the perfect orange watch, especially when it feels like there are thousands of choices. How can you narrow it down? Well, consider your personal style first, as you’ll want an orange dial watch that fits in your wardrobe. Are you sporty or classic? Perhaps you sport a clown suit on weekends?

You’ll also want to evaluate all the features you’ll need like water resistance, size, watch case dimensions, and strap material. Lastly, trust your instincts as you’ll want an orange watch that resonates with you.

