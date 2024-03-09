 Skip to main content
Men’s blue watches are a timeless classic: Our top picks from IWC, Audemars Piguet, Seiko, and more

Men's blue watches are trending: Here's our top picks

When it comes to men’s blue watches, the allure of the color continues to captivate aficionados and connoisseurs alike. As we embark on a journey through these timepieces, blue emerges as a dominant force, adorning the wrists of discerning gentlemen with sophistication and panache.

From the sun-kissed shores of Switzerland to the bustling metropolises of Japan, esteemed brands such as Omega, IWC, Audemars Piguet, and Seiko unveil their finest creations, each bearing the hallmark of excellence in watches for men. Omega, celebrated for its timeless allure and technical mastery, presents a tantalizing dilemma amidst the array of men’s blue watches within the revered Seamaster collection, steeped in maritime heritage and forever associated with the legendary James Bond. Meanwhile, IWC Schaffhausen leaves us drooling with a blue version of the Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar.

Our top picks for men’s blue watches

As we delve deeper into the sea of men’s blue watches (pun very much intended), the allure of these timepieces transcends mere fashion trends, embodying a timeless elegance that resonates with the discerning gentleman of today. Join us as we embark on an odyssey through the finest blue watches of the last several years.

1. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar in blue ceramic

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak presents a striking interpretation of the Perpetual Calendar, enveloped entirely in captivating blue. Its 41mm silhouette marks a milestone with both case and bracelet meticulously crafted from durable blue ceramic, marrying aesthetics with resilience. The dial, adorned in a matching blue Grande Tapisserie pattern, evokes a celestial charm akin to a starlit sky. Luminescent-coated Royal Oak hands dance against white gold hour markers, complementing the blue counters. With the calibre 5134 self-winding movement and a 40-hour power reserve, this timepiece delivers impeccable precision and performance.

2. Grand Seiko SBGD213J

The Grand Seiko SBGD213J showcases exquisite craftsmanship and regal elegance. Crafted from platinum, its imposing 44.5mm case boasts a see-through screw case back, while the dual-curved sapphire crystal, coated with anti-reflective material, ensures unparalleled clarity. Featuring the Caliber 9R01, this limited edition masterpiece offers precise timekeeping, with ±10 seconds per month accuracy. Adorned with 266 diamonds totaling 5.62 carats and 26 blue sapphires, its majestic allure is unmatched.

3. IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar

The IWC Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar epitomizes aviation-inspired timekeeping. Encased in durable stainless steel, its imposing 46.2mm frame houses an IWC-manufactured 52615 Calibre movement, boasting 168 hours of power reserve. Water-resistant up to 6.0 bar, it’s engineered for rugged reliability. With a small hacking seconds function and a rotor featuring an 18-carat gold medallion, every detail reflects excellence. The see-through sapphire glass back offers a glimpse into the intricate 375-component movement. Its perpetual calendar, with displays for date, day, month, and year, alongside a northern and southern hemisphere moon phase, ensures perpetual precision.

4. Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M Co-Axial Master Chronometer 41mm

The Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M Co-Axial Master Chronometer 41mm pays homage to Omega’s illustrious maritime legacy and, naturally, the men’s blue watches. Crafted from stainless steel, its symmetrical case features a distinctive wave-edged design on the back. The grey dial, adorned with a horizontal “teak” pattern reminiscent of luxury sailboat decks, hosts a date window at 6 o’clock and rhodium-plated hands and indexes filled with white Super-LumiNova. Certified as a chronometer and Master Chronometer by METAS, it’s equipped with the Omega 8900 calibre, offering antimagnetic properties, a screw-in crown, time zone function, and a transparent caseback, all wrapped in a water-resistant package up to 150 meters.

5. Grand Seiko Spring Drive SBGY009

Celebrating the iconic 44GS design, the Grand Seiko Heritage Collection Limited 55th Anniversary SBGY009 features a stunning blue dial inspired by “tsuki tenshin,” the moment of the full moon at its zenith. Powered by the manual winding Spring Drive 9R31 caliber, its slim 40mm steel case houses a mesmerizing sunray press pattern dial, echoing moonlit landscapes. With a 72-hour power reserve and water resistance up to 100m, it’s both practical and luxurious. Limited to 1,500 pieces, this masterpiece is adorned with crocodile leather and secured with a three-fold clasp, epitomizing Grand Seiko’s legacy.

6. Seiko Astron SSJ003J1

With a GPS solar movement, the Seiko Astron SSJ003J1 ensures accuracy within ±15 seconds per month. Boasting an impressive power reserve, it can operate for approximately 6 months on a full charge and up to 3 years in power save mode. With a sleek stainless steel case, super-hard coated and complemented by a ceramic bezel, it exudes durability and style. The sapphire crystal, coated for clarity, protects the dial featuring LumiBrite hands and indexes for enhanced visibility. Featuring a perpetual calendar up to 2100, GPS signal reception function, and in-flight mode, this watch is all about functionality.

7. The Blancpain X Swatch Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms

Paying homage to diving heritage, the Blancpain X Swatch Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms comes with a striking blue Bioceramic case and crown reminiscent of the ocean depths. Its metal dial, printed with layers of gradient color, complements the ocean-inspired design. Enhanced with Grade A Super-LumiNova®, its hands and indexes ensure clarity even in darkness. The ocean blue Bioceramic bezel, resistant to scratches, rotates unidirectionally for diving functionality. Encased in biosourced glass, the SISTEM51 mechanical movement, with its anti-magnetic Nivachron™ hairspring, promises precision and longevity. With a NATO strap crafted from recycled fishing nets, this watch champions sustainability while celebrating the spirit of exploration and conservation.

How to choose the right men’s blue watches for you?

Selecting men’s blue watches involves considering various factors to match personal style and needs. Firstly, assess the shade of blue that resonates with your aesthetic, whether it is vibrant, azure, deep navy, or subtle teal. Next, determine the occasion and purpose; a sleek stainless steel model suits formal settings, while a rugged diver’s watch may be ideal for adventurous outings. Consider features like water resistance, complications, and strap material for functionality and comfort. Additionally, ensure the watch’s size and design complement your wrist size and wardrobe. Ultimately, choosing a blue watch is about finding one that reflects your personality, lifestyle, and individual taste.

