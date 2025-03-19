 Skip to main content
Daniel Craig’s James Bond stunt watch from Casino Royale up for auction

007's weapon of choice: The Omega Seamaster that helped Daniel Craig's Bond fight his way out of Venice

James Bond's (Daniel Craig) Stunt Omega Seamaster Watch
Propstore

An iconic piece of James Bond history is going to auction this month – the Omega Seamaster stunt watch worn by James Bond during a key fight scene in the movie Casino Royale from 2006. This movie was Daniel Craig’s initial appearance as the famous secret agent.

The Propstore Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, located in Los Angeles, will offer this rare item as part of the large, three-day function that takes place from March 26-28 at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Before the auction, the watch had been pre-estimated to sell for $7,500 to $15,000. Many collectors view this price as rather affordable, especially because of the film’s relevance and the impact of the Bond series.

This specific watch is special because it worked as both a costume item and a weapon. In one of the most memorable parts of Casino Royale, Bond creates an impromptu weapon during a building collapse in Venice. He wraps the Seamaster around his fist and uses it as a type of knuckle duster to fight his opponents. A shot of Bond putting the watch on his hand was removed from the final version of the film.

The stunt watch has the original metal Seamaster strap along with a soft rubber watch face. Both are connected using hook-and-loop fasteners. They allowed for quick changes while making the movie. As it was used in action scenes, the watch shows wear. This includes changes in the face’s color and clouding of the clear rubber case. These details prove that it was really utilized on camera, adding to the desirability of the piece.

Casino Royale was a revamp of the Bond series. Craig played a gritter and more believable character. This portrayal became a key part of his 15 years as 007. Until Skyfall in 2012, the movie had the largest earnings of any Bond film. Many people consider it a key reason the series became popular again for modern viewers.

Since GoldenEye in 1995, the Omega Seamaster has been Bond’s preferred watch. It took the place of the Rolex Submariner, which people connected most strongly with Sean Connery’s representation of the character. This stunt version is a key time in both the relationship between Bond and Omega as well as Craig’s way of bringing his own style to the agent.

The bidding for this item will finish on Wednesday, March 26. This is the first day of Propstore’s spring auction. The function starts at 10:30 AM PDT. There is a live auctioneer and a stream, so fans from all over can join in.

The watch is shown on a custom display that measures 6.5″ x 3.5″ x 2.75″. This makes it ready to be shown immediately in a collector’s display case.

