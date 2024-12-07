 Skip to main content
Omega’s latest Seamaster features a striking green dial and premium titanium-bronze mix

Omega is here with another Seamaster Diver 300M watch

Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Titanium & Bronze Gold
Omega Seamaster Diver 300M Titanium & Bronze Gold

While Omega recently unveiled a new Seamaster in November 2024, this luxury brand was just warming up.

Recently, Omega Seamaster models have been drawing inspiration from No Time Die, and this new timepiece wasn’t left out of the picture.

The most recent addition to the Seamster collection is the Titanium & Bronze Gold variant.

As the name hints, this Seamaster Diver 300M variant features a titanium casing complemented by a bronze bezel to give the watch a modern look. Thanks to the brushed finish, the casing and bezel are characterized by a stylish metallic luster.

The bronze-like hue on the crown and the bezel ring creates a beautiful contrast that highlights other elements of the watch. Omega made its own bronze alloy, which can last for a long period of time without chipping off or getting discolored.

While designing this watch, the brand opted for a bronze alloy that could retain its natural rose-gold luster.

This new timepiece has a unique green dial that sets it apart from other watches in the Seamaster collection. Hour markers are made from vintage-toned Super-LumiNova to improve visibility at night.

Just like other Omega Seamaster watches, the Titanium & Bronze gold variant is fitted with a mesh bracelet, but it can be swapped with a green strap, which blends smoothly with the green dial.

In terms of design, this watch is quite similar to the one featured in No Time To Die. However, the difference between the two pieces boils down to the materials.

Since it’s offered in two strap options, the mesh bracelet option costs $10,700, while the rubber option retails at $9,900.

