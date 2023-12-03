 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

You can now carry the moon on your wrist with one of these moon watches with actual moon dust

There are 3 different models in this watch collection

Mark McKee
By
Yanko Design Moon Dust watches
Yanko Designs

Humans are nothing if not explorers, and watches have helped them do it from day one. From discovering the New World to diving into the depths of the seas, we have always reached for the unknown. One of the most triumphant discoveries of our world was reaching beyond it entirely, as we sent brave explorers into space and put a man on the moon. The Apollo 11 mission sparked imagination and wonder in the entire world as they watched Neil Armstrong drop from the lunar module ladder and utter his famous phrase, “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” Accompanying Armstrong, and almost every explorer across the globe, are some of the best and most durable men’s watches on the planet.

Now, you can wear a watch that commemorates Armstrong’s walk on the moon and the entirety of the Apollo missions, as Yanko Designs releases the Interstellar LUNAR1,622 watch. Not only is it a gorgeous piece of horological engineering, but it features multiple callouts and aspects that will make you want to reach for the stars and follow in the footsteps of the most famous explorers in history. Or at least talk about it at your next party when someone asks about the striking piece on your wrist.

Yanko Design Moon Dust watch on man's wrist
Yanko Designs

The watch face contains real moon dust

You read that right. Maybe the most unique and fun part of this watch is that it holds moon dust taken from rare lunar meteorites. The moon meteorite used was ID# NWA11515 which was found in 2017 in Northwest Africa. This means you can carry on your wrist a mineral that is truly not of this world. On the list of unique watches for men, this one will be near the top.

Recommended Videos

Of course, you will have to act quickly because only 2025 of these premium models are being made to honor the Artemis III mission, which is returning us to the moon in 2025. If you don’t get a premium edition of the watch, you can get a standard edition, which still has something incredible in the 3 o’clock position, a replica of Armstrong’s footprint on the moon.

Yanko Design Moon Dust watch buried
Yanko Designs

Moondust isn’t the only lunar-inspired feature

While the moon dust is definitely the talking point of this watch, there are other callouts to the lunar missions that expanded our world beyond our atmosphere. For instance, on the back of the case is the NASA logo, melting the hearts of any space nerd. The legendary quote from Neil Armstrong also graces the outer rim for a little touch of flare. But maybe the most subtle and meaningful addition to this watch is the fact that the numbers on the face are two tones. Golden numbers represent the Apollo missions that landed safely on the moon, and silver for those who didn’t.

Related

Of course, this moon watch is also a stellar timepiece, as the standard model features the Miyota automatic movement. Also, the Premium variant upgrades to a Swiss Sellita automatic movement, offering reliability inside a brushed stainless steel case. It’d more than just a pretty work of lunar art; it is the kind of watch you can brag about for years.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Phillips Watches to auction rare timepieces from Patek Philippe, Rolex, and more
One watch could sell for more than $2 million
Patek Philippe watch face

If you've ever dreamed of strapping a piece of history onto your wrist, brace yourself because Phillips Watches is about to make your fantasies a reality. The upcoming New York Watch Auction: NINE, set to unfold on December 9-10 at the illustrious 432 Park Avenue, promises an unprecedented spectacle of horological wonders. This extravaganza, billed as the company's most diverse offering of watches for men ever in the Americas, is poised to shake the watch-collecting world to its core.
Patek Philippe takes center stage
The star-studded lineup includes the crème de la crème of timepieces, with Patek Philippe leading the charge. Lot 89, a Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 in an exquisite pink gold perpetual chronograph form, circa 1950. Estimated to fetch a staggering $1.2-2.4 million, the well-preserved luxury watch is a testament to the timeless allure of Patek Philippe watches.

Phillips is proudly flaunting this pink gold marvel, last seen in the public eye in 2000, as one of the finest examples of the coveted Ref. 1518. With a scarcity of only four known stainless steel counterparts, this pink gold beauty stands as a beacon of rarity. The watch's exceptional state of preservation, untouched by the polishing hands of time, is a remarkable feat. Its design, born amid the tumult of World War II, is a symphony of clean lines, elegant proportions, and extended, curved lugs – a visual feast for the horological connoisseur.

Read more
Oris teams up with Collective Horology for a groovy new watch, available for pre-order
Oris and Collective Horology reveal Divers Seventy-Five
Oris Diver Seventy-Five

If you thought watches were just for telling time, think again. Oris watches have joined forces with Collective Horology to create a timepiece that transcends the ordinary. This collaboration has birthed the Oris Divers Seventy-Five, a watch that not only ticks but dances to its own rhythm.

Over the past few years, the Oris Divers 65 has demonstrated remarkable adaptability, embracing a diverse range of color palettes, dials, and materials, all of which exhibit impressive functionality. Collective Horology is now stepping onto the scene, leveraging this versatile timepiece as the foundation for its newest collaboration.

Read more
This Audemars Piguet watch won the Aiguille d’Or Grand Prix, making it this year’s most impressive watch
Some watches are pretty complex
Audemars Piguet UltraComplication Universelle

Audemars Piguet’s UltraComplication Universelle (or #4) has scooped the top prize at this year’s Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève. The Aiguille d’Or or Golden Needle is awarded to the best watch across all categories. Audemars Piguet, one of the "big three" Swiss watchmakers, has managed to snag the prestigious honor with its “very first ultra-complicated self-winding wristwatch.” The watch itself is a homage to Audemars Piguet’s “legacy of high complications” -- but also aims to make functionality and ergonomics central to its design.

The luxury timepiece contains over 1,100 components clad in an 18-carat pink gold case. Pink gold can also be found on the watch’s hands, hour markers, and AP folding clasp. The strap is made from black rubber-coated calf leather and matches the watch’s counters.

Read more