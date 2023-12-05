 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These limited-edition watches are made with actual pieces of the Berlin Wall

There's a quartz and an automatic version

Mark McKee
By
Wind of Change watch face
Col & MacArthur

The masses remember many different moments in history as turning points in the path humans take. Some take us toward destruction, like the development of the atomic bomb, and others take us closer to serenity and peace, like the end of World War II. Some lead to others, some seem isolated, but all create lasting impacts on our collective memory and view of the world. The style and the fashion industry are not immune to those moments and will create garments and entire style trends from them. From WWII-inspired coats and boots to the lasting impact it has on men’s watches with the best field watches and pilot watches.

One of the more recent events that shaped our world today was the end of the Cold War and the way the fall of the Berlin Wall signified a reunification of a Germany ripped apart for half a century. Many industries created their own interpretations of the time, from movies and books to politics and music. Wind of Change by The Scorpions became the anthem by which we celebrated the unification of Germany after years of post-war division. Now, Col & MacArthur offers the Wind of Change watch, which finds a way to remind us all of a time when we overcame division to become united once again.

Man kneeling wearing Wind of Change watch
Col & MacArthur

The Wind of Change watch honors the timeless song

The song’s release coincided with the fall of the Berlin Wall and spoke to both sides of the geopolitical conflict. It symbolized a desire for freedom in the East, a sign of the progression into a new era. To the Western block of the conflict, it represented a hope for a peaceful coexistence, one that seemed on the edge of failure since the fall of Nazi Germany. With a song that hit so hard and helped shape the zeitgeist of a generation, it’s only natural that it gets a moment in the sun with the new watch.

Recommended Videos

At the three o’clock position sits an authentic string from a guitar The Scorpions played on stage during their 2023 tour. On your wrist will sit an actual instrumental piece used to play the iconic song, collected at the end of every show. This is a truly unique watch experience.

Man wearing Wind of Change watch
Col & MacArthur

The Wind of Change watch remembers the time of unity

The time of the fall of the Berlin Wall was a time of hope when we as a people overcame a half-century of political conflict. While we came together to triumph in WWII, we couldn’t agree on a way to move forward, and the capitalist vs. communist battle began. With Germany caught in the middle, it nearly took us to the brink of nuclear war. When the wall fell, East and West united for the first time in a half-century, filling us all with the hope that we could triumph again.

Related

The Wind of Change watches for men pay tribute to that time as well, with an authentic piece of the Berlin Wall occupying the entire right half of the watch faces. Each piece is entirely unique and reminds you every day that, no matter the conflict, there is always a path to peace and compromise.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Hublot unveils limited-edition camouflage chronograph
This camo stands out
Hublot Spirit Big Bang Ceramic chronograph

Hublot, the epitome of opulence in the world of watches for men, has once again pushed the boundaries of style and innovation with its latest creation, the Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Ceramic Carbon Beige Camo. This timepiece doesn't just tell time; it makes a statement. Let's delve into the details and discover what makes this limited-edition camouflage chronograph a must-have for watch aficionados.

When it comes to luxury timepieces, Hublot watches stand in a league of its own. The brand's commitment to excellence is evident in every timepiece it produces, and the Spirit of Big Bang Ceramic Carbon Beige Camo is no exception. As you explore the watch, the craftsmanship and attention to detail become unmistakably Hublot.

Read more
Phillips Watches to auction rare timepieces from Patek Philippe, Rolex, and more
One watch could sell for more than $2 million
Patek Philippe watch face

If you've ever dreamed of strapping a piece of history onto your wrist, brace yourself because Phillips Watches is about to make your fantasies a reality. The upcoming New York Watch Auction: NINE, set to unfold on December 9-10 at the illustrious 432 Park Avenue, promises an unprecedented spectacle of horological wonders. This extravaganza, billed as the company's most diverse offering of watches for men ever in the Americas, is poised to shake the watch-collecting world to its core.
Patek Philippe takes center stage
The star-studded lineup includes the crème de la crème of timepieces, with Patek Philippe leading the charge. Lot 89, a Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 in an exquisite pink gold perpetual chronograph form, circa 1950. Estimated to fetch a staggering $1.2-2.4 million, the well-preserved luxury watch is a testament to the timeless allure of Patek Philippe watches.

Phillips is proudly flaunting this pink gold marvel, last seen in the public eye in 2000, as one of the finest examples of the coveted Ref. 1518. With a scarcity of only four known stainless steel counterparts, this pink gold beauty stands as a beacon of rarity. The watch's exceptional state of preservation, untouched by the polishing hands of time, is a remarkable feat. Its design, born amid the tumult of World War II, is a symphony of clean lines, elegant proportions, and extended, curved lugs – a visual feast for the horological connoisseur.

Read more
Oris teams up with Collective Horology for a groovy new watch, available for pre-order
Oris and Collective Horology reveal Divers Seventy-Five
Oris Diver Seventy-Five

If you thought watches were just for telling time, think again. Oris watches have joined forces with Collective Horology to create a timepiece that transcends the ordinary. This collaboration has birthed the Oris Divers Seventy-Five, a watch that not only ticks but dances to its own rhythm.

Over the past few years, the Oris Divers 65 has demonstrated remarkable adaptability, embracing a diverse range of color palettes, dials, and materials, all of which exhibit impressive functionality. Collective Horology is now stepping onto the scene, leveraging this versatile timepiece as the foundation for its newest collaboration.

Read more