Ebbets Field rebrands with a focus on baseball history

From the moment I watched Ozzie “The Wizard” Smith run out and do a backflip on the field, and then watched Nolan “The Exress” Ryan strike out the side, I knew I would be hooked on baseball for the rest of my life. Watching Ken Griffy Jr., Barry Bonds, Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson, and Mike Trout for the last 35 years of my life has been one of the greatest joys. And when you become passionate about something, like I did with baseball AND men’s fashion, you learn all you can about both. The Ebbets Field Rebrand is setting up to be one of the most critical crossroads between those two passions as it has shifted from a simple (depending on your definition of simple) sportswear brand to a bridge between nostalgia and style.

Blending baseball passion with stylish streetwear

“Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.” That is the phrase that comes to mind when you gaze at the new rebrand from Ebbets Field. While you can always cheer on the players of your era like I have, there are so many legends that paved the way for the men we love to see play today. Barry Bonds’s legendary run of dominance in the early 00s never would have been possible without the courage of Jackie Robinson. And while you and I call Barry Bonds the home run king, he pales in comparison to the slugging ability of Josh Gibson. Leading the way for the rebrand is the latter’s Homestead Grays gear, which will keep you stylish and in the know for the baseball fanatics around you. While co-founder Jerry Cohen grew up in Brooklyn, not far from the historic ballpark in Flatbush that gave them their name, the design of this new look comes from the mind of Design Director Sunny Chang. Bringing with him a deep passion for heritage-inspired design and blending timeless craftsmanship with contemporary style.