Now you can wear your favorite head coach’s jacket

Pick up a HOMAGE x Starter throwback

By
Back of Homage KC jacket
HOMAGE

If you are a child of the 90s, you don’t need to be introduced to the name Starter. We all remember coveting our friend’s jackets when they walked into the school wearing the Starter jacket of our favorite team. There is a list of iconic Starter jackets, namely the teal colorway for the Charlotte Hornets. You didn’t even have to be a fan of Mugsy Bogues or Charles Johnson (Grandmama notwithstanding, obviously) to rock one of those. Every Christmas, kids everywhere flocked to see if they were lucky enough to land a coat with a zipper featuring the S and star logo. Now, vintage recreation expert HOMAGE has teamed up with Starter to bring you a new line of coach-inspired NFL jackets for your pleasure.

Classic throwback fanservice

Man wearing Cowboys Homage jacket
HOMAGE

There are seven jackets in this collection at the moment. The Kansas City Chiefs, because you have to have something for the Swifties, right? The Dallas Cowboys because it is America’s team, or at least it used to be when Emmit Smith was there. The San Francisco 49ers because we all miss Joe Montana. The Philadelphia Eagles because something has to make Dallas fans angry every year. The Cincinnati Bengals because you need to have the color orange in there somewhere. The Miami Dolphins because the Southeast needs to be represented. And the Cleveland Browns because you have to be reminded there are two teams in Ohio. All jokes aside, these are some of the most storied and legendary teams in the NFL, and now you get the opportunity to wear the same jackets as their legendary head coaches did on the sidelines. Whether you are a fan of these teams or not, there is something for every sports fan to love with HOMAGE’s throwbacks.

Shop NFL throwbacks

