Ball and Buck team with Schott NYC for iconic leather jacket reimagining

Leather jackets are some of the most iconic items a man can add to his wardrobe. From the rebellious look of 1950s greasers to the dressed-up versions of the 1970s and the entire spectrum that has evolved since, the leather jacket is a man’s best friend. Schott NYC is a company you can thank for that best friend, as they provided the first motorcycle jacket and outfitted the military in WWII. Now, they have teamed up with iconic outdoors and sporting brand Ball and Buck for a once-in-a-lifetime, limited-edition jacket.

“This collaboration represents everything we stand for at Ball and Buck. We’ve taken Schott’s legendary leather jacket, a true American icon, and incorporated our sporting heritage through thoughtful details that our customers will appreciate for generations to come.” – Mark Bollman IV, Founder of Ball and Buck

Why should you buy this leather jacket before the warm weather

You may be thinking that the weather is starting to turn more favorably, bringing warmth and the desire for a resort vacation. That may also mean you’re not thinking about buying a jacket for the cold weather that is now months away. However, when the company that made the leather jacket famous, thanks to Marlon Brando in The Wild One, releases a limited edition of only 150 pieces, you want to jump on it now. The jacket is designed to develop a rich and beautiful patina over time. Since you’ll be wearing this jacket for years, it won’t be a big deal to wait a few months to wear it.