Wicked Director Jon Chu wears custom made from exclusive members only brand

The 97th Academy Awards was a show stopped by Adrian Brody’s acceptance speech that beat the record for the longest ever, and Kieran Culkin reminding his wife that she agreed to have four children with him if he ever won an Oscar. While Brody beat out the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Sebastian Stan, Ralph Fiennes, and Coleman Domingo and Culkin beat out Edward Norton, Guy Pierce, and Jeremy Strong, we had our eyes keenly planted on Wicked Director Jon Chu and his custom dinner jacket made by one of the most exclusive luxury menswear brands in all of Hollywood: NB44.

Only 44 lucky members as of now

Wicked is one of the year’s biggest phenomenons. After years on the stage, the Wizard of Oz prequel finally made it to the big screen and landed ten nominations, including Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana Grande), Editing, and Best Picture. The winning nomination paid tribute to the best costuming of the year, and Chu led the charge with one of the best looks on the red carpet. Of course, he wore green, which paid homage to his Best Actress nomination, but that isn’t the only thing that made this dinner jacket stand out. It is a custom piece from NB44, one of the most exclusive LA brands. Launched by Nicolas Bijan, only members get access to his exclusive three or four collections a year. While you can apply to be an addition to the small 44-member brand, it costs a cool twelve grand just for access. No matter the cost, Jon Chu’s was the best red carpet costume, making the twelve grand almost worth it.

NB44