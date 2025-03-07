 Skip to main content
An expert from Moose Knuckles explains this year’s long coat obsession

Industry expert helps us with the long winter coat

mens long winter coat man in parka
Bobby Gillespie / Unsplash

When I walked around New York City throughout the month of February, I noticed a trend that seemed to overtake the entire island of Manhatten: The men’s long winter coat. Around every corner during New York Men’s Day and New York Fashion Week were puffer coats extending all the way to the mid-shins or lower. While the Big Apple is one of the colder big cities, I was surprised to see a melting pot of a city entirely overtaken by one overwhelming trend. In an attempt to understand the phenomenon, I reached out to Ryan Lewis, Director of Community & Culture at Moose Knuckles, one of the brands with the most significant footprint among the bundled-up masses.

Why the long coat?

ORGINAL STIRLING PARKA (ON MODEL, RAIN W. STONE SHEARLING) (1)
Moose Knuckles

The key to wearing a coat and remaining stylish is to strike a balance between something fashionable and something functional. You need to be protected from the winds, rains, snows, and ice, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look as good as you feel. Lewis believes that is partially what drove that explosion this season.

“Long coats dominate because they solve a universal winter challenge: merging uncompromising warmth with undeniable style,” Lewis says. “At Moose Knuckles, we approach this as a Canadian brand forged in sub-zero climates—our designs balance technical precision and sharp aesthetics. A great long parka isn’t just insulation; it’s a confidence-builder.”

There isn’t a better combination in a garment than technical precision and sharp aesthetics. And when you know you won’t be affected by the weather, you can go about your day with a deep confidence.

What to look for in a long coat

GOLD SERIES STAG LAKE PARKA (ON MODEL, SAGE W.BLACK SHEARLING)
Moose Knuckles

Of course, when you shop for any new garment, there are things to look for if you want something long-lasting and effective. When shopping for a pair of jeans, you should look for a solid fit and durability. Comfort and longevity are essential when looking for a new pair of shoes. And when you are grabbing a new shirt, you can never forget to get the right size and something on trend. When buying a long winter coat, there are also some things you can’t miss when buying the right one.

“Three non-negotiables: performance, fit, and craftsmanship,” Lewis advises. “Seek out technical fabrics developed for harsh climates—weatherproof shells, high-fill power down, and thermal linings. The silhouette should be tailored to flatter, not restrict, with room for layering. As a Canadian brand, Moose Knuckles engineers coats to endure extreme cold without sacrificing style—every stitch is a testament to our years of mastering winter.”

Keeping that tailored look while keeping warm is an endeavor not often accomplished by the everyday man, but in NYC this month, there was nothing but style all around the island.

How should it fit?

CLOUD SHEARLING PARKA (ON MODEL, BLACK W BLACK)
Moose Knuckles

Fit is one of the constant considerations no matter what you are shopping for, and for a long winter coat, that is no different. Whether you are buying a layering piece or picking up something a little more substantial, the consideration is the same. While you can always shop online, it is always more beneficial to go into a store with a brand professional who knows the product and how it is supposed to fit. The design intent is to be considered, and they know it best. However, that doesn’t mean Lewis doesn’t have some pointers for us.

“At Moose Knuckles, we believe a winter coat should adapt to you—not the other way around,” Lewis says. “Fit is deeply personal, so our designs prioritize versatility to flatter diverse styles and preferences. Whether you lean into a sleek, tailored silhouette or an intentionally oversized look, the goal is effortless harmony: enough structure to retain polish and enough freedom to layer or move with ease. Our coats are engineered with thoughtful proportions, mobility-focused details, and weather-ready performance, ensuring they complement—not compete with—your personal style.”

New York City is one of the most widely varied fashion cities in the world. From the iconic streetwear that drives the Big Apple’s identity to the bespoke suiting that’s taken its inspiration from those across the pond, you can always find what you are looking for and something that speaks to you. The winter may be coming to a close (well, if you’re a native New Yorker, you know better than to think it’s time to pack that coat away as second winter is right around the corner after this false spring). Still, I am looking forward to seeing if these long coats make a return in the holiday season of 2025.

