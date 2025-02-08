 Skip to main content
New York Men’s Day Debut: Max Esmail honors the artist’s creative vision

Creating a space for innovation at NYMD with Max Esmail

Max Esmail NYMD room
Max Esmail

New York Fashion Week has been a staple in the fashion industry’s calendar since World War 2, where designers and brands come together to show off for the press and the buyers who drive the industry’s narrative. However, New York Men’s Day is much younger as it only appeared in 2014 to showcase young menswear talent looking to break into the industry and take the style world by storm. Essential menswear brands with a story to tell, like Y.Chroma by Max Israel, make splashes in the small space with innovative designs and a goal to implant inspiration in your mind about your style. There were multiple firsts this year, and the Max Esmail NYMD Debut became a space for the creative.

The creative’s energy

Max Esmail NYMD room 2
Max Esmail

With the NYC skyline as a backdrop, Max Esmail introduced his Fall and Winter 2025 collection, 55 Bond St. Inspired by his studio; it became a place for creative innovation steeped in an artistic design influenced by modernist architecture and Bauhaus principles. Using leather, marble, and tubular steel, inspired by designers such as Breuer, Kjaerholm, and Mies van der Rohe, Esmail brings sheik minimalist menswear to an ordinarily inaccessible high fashion world of New York Fashion Week. Standouts of the collection are a handful of leather jackets and other outerwear for every moment of your time in blustery New York City and suiting, putting a modern twist on classic silhouettes. While this is a debut for NYMD, a collection like 55 Bond St. looks to the future as a brand ready to spring onto the scene for years to come.

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Dandy Del Mar drops new popular sold out favorite
Relax in style with Dandy Del Mar's popular Cannes Robe
Dandy Del Mar Cannes Robe open

We don't know if it is just because the holiday season just ended or if we are still in the end-of-the-year transition phase where we are trying to figure out if any problem at work is a 2024 problem or a 2025 problem, but all we can think about is sitting around and lounging in our houses, watching movies or reading. Luckily for us, there are tons of great loungewear options from which to choose. Dandy Del Mar has reinvented the concept of loungewear for us. Their resort-style and 70s retro vibe have been on our mind all year long, and when we went for some new lounge gear, we were disheartened to find that their popular Cannes Robes were all sold out. But as if they read our minds, the brand dropped another. The Dandy Del Mar Cannes Robe is back with a new color and an even more perfect lounge feel.
New color for the drop

What makes the Cannes Robe so popular is the waffle knit texture. It gives it depth and style that you don't often find in a robe. Sure, you can go with the plush terrycloth robe options if you want to wear something bulky and oppressively hot. Or you can go with the luxurious silk robe if you want to feel light and movable. But why do either of those when you can get the best of both worlds? The browns are perfect for the DDM style and if you really want some resort classiness, pair it with a Cannes shorts and polo set for around the house this winter.

Read more
Overland Sheepskin Co. embraces alpaca with new drops
The King of the Mountain Town embraces another animal fiber
Overland Sheepskin Alpaca Coat

Overland Sheepskin Co. has been the King of the Mountain Town for decades. They have spent their whole existence providing mountain residents, skiers, hunters, and explorers with some of the highest quality and stylish leather and sheepskin options on the market. While they started with great leather coats, they expanded to offer slippers, hats, and shirts and even dove into the home goods industry. If you are a man who loves anything leather, this is the place to go. Head down to Santa Fe and visit their flagship to make your home look fit for the mountain man. Their expansion continued with their newest drops embracing another animal fiber to add to their lexicon. The Overland Sheepskin Co Alpaca collection deepens the company's offerings.
Embracing another animal fiber

Alpaca is one of the more popular fabrics on the market today due to its luxurious feel, functional warmth, and ability to be fashioned into countless stylish options. There are tons of companies looking to expand into the market, and this is the perfect way for Overland Sheepskin Co. to continue its reign as the go-to for guys on the mountain who need functional warmth. In their new drops, they added two Peruvian sweater options with a mock neck and a quarter-zip. They also offer an overshirt that will look amazing over the sweaters or flannel. And finally, in true Overland Sheepskin style, they offer a brilliant coat that is good for any event. Our bet is these will grow in popularity and alpaca will spread throughout the other departments of the company.
Overland Sheepskin Co. New Arrivals

Read more
Industry veteran Corey Maynard wants to connect with NCAA fans with new brand
Look good and feel good with BCKR
BCKR hero

One of the most thrilling experiences for a sports fan is stepping out of the car and seeing the stadium in the distance. You can hear the sounds of the band playing the fight song and the most dedicated tailgaters blasting their music. You can smell the hot dogs and burgers. Your favorite Saturday traditions are kicking off (pun intended). That is unless there is a downpour or a drop in the temperature. The game doesn't stop for weather, and neither can you. That is why industry veteran Corey Maynard (YETI, Gerber) dedicated his expertise to bringing a new gear brand for the most passionate sports fans, BCKR.

“Sports fans are exposed to extreme elements---scorching heat, downpours, bone-chilling cold---for hours on end, but fan gear hasn’t been built for those conditions,” said Maynard. “It’s time to retire the disposable plastic ponchos. We believe you should be able to support your team while staying safe and comfortable on game day and every day.”
It's about connecting with the most passionate fans

Read more