New York Men’s Day Debut: Max Esmail honors the artist’s creative vision

We don't know if it is just because the holiday season just ended or if we are still in the end-of-the-year transition phase where we are trying to figure out if any problem at work is a 2024 problem or a 2025 problem, but all we can think about is sitting around and lounging in our houses, watching movies or reading. Luckily for us, there are tons of great loungewear options from which to choose. Dandy Del Mar has reinvented the concept of loungewear for us. Their resort-style and 70s retro vibe have been on our mind all year long, and when we went for some new lounge gear, we were disheartened to find that their popular Cannes Robes were all sold out. But as if they read our minds, the brand dropped another. The Dandy Del Mar Cannes Robe is back with a new color and an even more perfect lounge feel.

New color for the drop

What makes the Cannes Robe so popular is the waffle knit texture. It gives it depth and style that you don't often find in a robe. Sure, you can go with the plush terrycloth robe options if you want to wear something bulky and oppressively hot. Or you can go with the luxurious silk robe if you want to feel light and movable. But why do either of those when you can get the best of both worlds? The browns are perfect for the DDM style and if you really want some resort classiness, pair it with a Cannes shorts and polo set for around the house this winter.