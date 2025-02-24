Wrangler’s new collaboration makes us kinda hungry

What man doesn’t love a great burger? Whether it is barbequed on the back patio, smashed in a great diner, or passed through the window of your favorite fast food restaurant, the world is a better place when there is an excellent cheeseburger in your stomach. It may even be the most popular food in America (arguments could be heard for pizza or hot dogs, but who are we kidding?). We also will never stop raving about a great pair of jeans. Ever since we flocked out west in search of wealth in the form of gold dug from the Earth, we have been a massive fan of the workwear-turned-wardrobe staple. Now, you can celebrate both by collaborating with two of the best brands ever to do burgers and jeans. The Wrangler x Whataburger collaboration is a celebration, maybe even of Americana itself.

A collaboration made in burger heaven

From t-shirts and hats to button-ups and shorts, there is something for everyone in this collection of pieces with Wrangler durability, quality, and Whataburger style. Bright orange is everywhere you look, so there won’t be any blending in, and with a burger joint as your style center, why would you want to? One of the most eye-catching pieces is a pair of verticle stripe orange and white pants. Unfortunately, those are only for women, but there is still plenty of Wrangler in this collection in a straightforward area…denim. Whether you are working on the ranch or scarfing a burger, this collection is perfect for you.

Wrangler x Whataburger