 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Wrangler’s new collaboration makes us kinda hungry

For fans of good burgers and great jeans

By
Wrangler x Whataburger people on horses
Wrangler

What man doesn’t love a great burger? Whether it is barbequed on the back patio, smashed in a great diner, or passed through the window of your favorite fast food restaurant, the world is a better place when there is an excellent cheeseburger in your stomach. It may even be the most popular food in America (arguments could be heard for pizza or hot dogs, but who are we kidding?). We also will never stop raving about a great pair of jeans. Ever since we flocked out west in search of wealth in the form of gold dug from the Earth, we have been a massive fan of the workwear-turned-wardrobe staple. Now, you can celebrate both by collaborating with two of the best brands ever to do burgers and jeans. The Wrangler x Whataburger collaboration is a celebration, maybe even of Americana itself.

A collaboration made in burger heaven

Wrangler x Whataburger trio
Wrangler

From t-shirts and hats to button-ups and shorts, there is something for everyone in this collection of pieces with Wrangler durability, quality, and Whataburger style. Bright orange is everywhere you look, so there won’t be any blending in, and with a burger joint as your style center, why would you want to? One of the most eye-catching pieces is a pair of verticle stripe orange and white pants. Unfortunately, those are only for women, but there is still plenty of Wrangler in this collection in a straightforward area…denim. Whether you are working on the ranch or scarfing a burger, this collection is perfect for you.

Wrangler x Whataburger

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Valentine’s Day style tips: How men should dress for the perfect date night
Be the best-looking guy at the restaurant on 2/14
Happy young couple in love clinking glasses drinking wine having romantic dinner date celebrating Valentines Day evening anniversary sitting at table at home or in restaurant. Valentine's Day concept

One of the biggest nights of the year (if you are lucky enough to be in a relationship) is Valentine's Day. There are so many of us who find ourselves single on the day everyone celebrates love, but for those of you who are cuffed up this season, your day is right around the corner.

Hopefully, this wasn't your reminder, but if it was, then you're welcome. If you did remember and you already have something planned, then you likely have been wondering what you want to wear for your big date. If you haven't, then here is another reminder: Your date likes you looking your best. Showing effort to make sure they know they are special is a great way to kick off the date night the right way.

Read more
New York Men’s Day debut: Peak Lapel remembers home for the holidays
Channeling the coziness of being home for the holidays
Peak Lapel foursome

New York Men's Day is one of the meccas for up-and-coming men's designers looking to make a splash in the industry. Focusing on those independent brands with a hunger for inspiration and a story to tell their consumers, NYMD spotlights some of the hottest names you may not have heard of year in and year out. One of the more interesting debuts was from a pair of Parsons School of Design students, Jack Milkes and Ben Stedman. The Peak Lapel NYMD Debut sought inspiration from the warmth you feel when going home for the holidays. With the snow falling outside the windows and looking over the New York City streets, regardless of the time of year, onlookers felt right at home with the feeling of yuletide family time.
Cozy prepwear for the holidays

Walking into the room occupied by Peak Lapel at New York Men's Day was like taking a step into a 1960s Ivy League house party. The music filtered through the conversations of those admiring the preppy looks worn by the models engaged in conversation. The bright colors of the classic preppy styles, red, blue, and yellow, jumped out at the onlookers as those vintage silhouettes brought a throwback feel to the new-age grandpa core. A genderless approach to the collection made the garments feel at home no matter who you are or where you go for the holidays. Wool, herringbone, and houndstooth aplenty make this one of the highlights of New York Men's Day. Keep your eye out for more stylish offerings from the hopeful new prep kings, Peak Lapel.

Read more
New York Men’s Day Debut: Max Esmail honors the artist’s creative vision
Creating a space for innovation at NYMD with Max Esmail
Max Esmail Hero

New York Fashion Week has been a staple in the fashion industry's calendar since World War 2, where designers and brands come together to show off for the press and the buyers who drive the industry's narrative. However, New York Men's Day is much younger as it only appeared in 2014 to showcase young menswear talent looking to break into the industry and take the style world by storm. Essential menswear brands with a story to tell, like Y.Chroma by Max Israel, make splashes in the small space with innovative designs and a goal to implant inspiration in your mind about your style. There were multiple firsts this year, and the Max Esmail NYMD Debut became a space for the creative.
The creative's energy

With the NYC skyline as a backdrop, Max Esmail introduced his Fall and Winter 2025 collection, 55 Bond St. Inspired by his studio; it became a place for creative innovation steeped in an artistic design influenced by modernist architecture and Bauhaus principles. Using leather, marble, and tubular steel, inspired by designers such as Breuer, Kjaerholm, and Mies van der Rohe, Esmail brings sheik minimalist menswear to an ordinarily inaccessible high fashion world of New York Fashion Week. Standouts of the collection are a handful of leather jackets and other outerwear for every moment of your time in blustery New York City and suiting, putting a modern twist on classic silhouettes. While this is a debut for NYMD, a collection like 55 Bond St. looks to the future as a brand ready to spring onto the scene for years to come.

Read more