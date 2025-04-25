J-Frost x New Era launches Hidden Messages collaboration for MLB

If you’ve been a baseball fan as long as I have (1989 was the first time I remember watching a game, and I’ve been hooked ever since), then you know that what you wear to a game is crucial. It also says a lot about you and what kind of fan you are. One of my favorite things to do with my brother, who shares my love of the game, is to go to a game and point out all of the obscure player jerseys we see on fans. Guys who either played for the team in our childhoods or guys who played for a short time but made an impact. One of the other things I love is unique team apparel that means something. The new J-Frost x New Era Hidden Messages collaboration is the exact kind of thing one of us would tap the other on the shoulder and point out at a baseball game.

City love front and center

J-Frost has taken his Hidden Messages campaign to many other places before New Era, most notably his collaboration with Kenneth Cole, which donated 100% of the proceeds to mental health, something the designer himself struggles with. This next collaboration is featured across MLB platforms, with 28 teams getting a version. All shirts are black, featuring the city name and ‘love’ on the chest. The hidden words are ‘don’t’ and ‘you’, spelling out the city’ don’t love you’. It is precisely J-Frost’s style, and exactly the kind of shirt you would wear to taunt the other team.