AURALEE x New Balance is finally here – this is what it looks like

New Balance, AURALEE release their newest sneakers

By
man tying new balance auralee sneaker
Auralee / Auralee

When AURALEE and New Balance first teased their 475 campaign around 11 months ago, fans were flocking for an official release date. While it’s taken some time to get there, the duo is finally ready to unveil the design to the world. During the brand’s Paris Fashion Week, AURALEE gave a glimpse into the new vintage-inspired sneaker that takes retro fashion to another level. Donning a pre-worn appearance, these new designs are on-trend and come with New Balance’s renowned performance features. Arriving in two colorways, this versatile sneaker can easily serve beyond the upcoming summer season. 

Finally introducing the AURALEE x New Balance 475

close up on grey auralee new balance sneaker
Auralee / Auralee

As seen on the runways almost a year ago, the AURALEE x New Balance sneakers take on the silhouette of the athletic brand’s 475 model and come in two colorways. Crafted with premium suede and mesh uppers, these 475 sneakers don a faded look. Subtly contrasting overlays add dimension and texture to the shoe for a slight variation. The shoe comes with added traction and comfort with the inclusion of a slightly higher midsole and more rugged outsole. Available in either Vintage Yellow or Vintage Grey, these sneakers are neutral and versatile enough to fit with any of your looks. The sneaker will release globally on May 16 via the AURALEE, New Balance webstores, and select stockists. Stateside, the New Balance 475 shoes will retail for $130 each. While there’s no doubt about the brand’s performance sneakers, this lifestyle option from the two brands is a welcome mixture of style and function. 

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…

