New Balance’s ‘Grey Days’ has arrived – here’s what to expect this month

There are plenty of aspects of New Balance’s lengthy history that one could honor. Whether it’s their performance features or unique silhouettes, one specific detail has earned a whole month of celebrations: the color grey, a staple for the brand, has earned its spot in almost every product. To honor the importance of this neutral hue, New Balance has dedicated a whole month to showcasing the beauty of the color that is of massive significance to the brand. Along with ambassadors and athletes, the brand is delivering a month of events, special-edition products, and more throughout May. Launching a stellar 21 footwear styles this month, New Balance’s ‘Grey Days’ is a one-of-a-kind celebration that’s a must for all New Balance fans.

What to know about ‘Grey Days’

Kicking off on May 1st, New Balance’s ‘Grey Days’ is a unique celebration that offers just about everything to fans. On its first day, New Balance unveiled its ‘Grey Shop,’ which includes new and old designs from all ranges. Designs from the 740 to the T500 make an appearance, along with several apparel items. On May 14, the brand will unveil the 1906 loafer, their newest penny loafer that pays homage to its latest star, the sneaker-loafer hybrid. On May 22, the celebration continues with the launch of the ABZORB 2010 and 471 designs, which take inspiration from the running sneakers from the 2000s and ‘70s. A few days later, on May 26, the brand will unveil the Numeric 933, a new signature shoe that combines Andrew Reynold’s attention to detail with the brand’s performance features. Closing out the month is the release of the brand’s 1300JP, a one-of-a-kind New Balance design that only releases every five years. With plenty to look out for, it’s no secret these New Balance launches and releases are worthy of celebration. All of the brand’s ‘Grey Shop’ pieces can be found via the New Balance webstore.