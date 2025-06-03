 Skip to main content
New Balance ends their ‘Grey’ month with their boldest color palette

New Balance releases a new bold sneaker

heel photo of new balance cyber jade 740
New Balance / New Balance

While May was all about New Balance’s ‘Grey Days’ celebration, June is shaping into a more eccentric and colorful month. Last month, the athletic company celebrated its traditional hue with a month-long celebration of pop-ups, new releases, and one-of-a-kind surprises. However, New Balance has announced its latest release to start a new chapter, which is the complete opposite of their last celebration. Aptly named ‘Cyber Jade,’ the newest shoe is an eccentric color combination that ditches the subtle grey for brilliant, bright, and bold hues. Taking on one of the brand’s most iconic and traditional silhouettes, New Balance quickly ditches the classic grey, showcasing a firm grasp of all the colors, and isn’t afraid to use them. 

Be bold in New Balance’s Cyber Jade 740

side photo of new balance 740 cyber jade
New Balance / New Balance

With the 740 as its base for the silhouette, New Balance’s ‘Cyber Jade’ shoe can easily be confused for a nod to a night out in Miami. Featuring a bright aquamarine base and a bold pink outsole, this 740 sneaker dons the classic colors of ‘90s movies. Black and silver overlays add to the techy style and balance some of the design’s more fluorescent shades. Bright pink laces wrap the design in a cohesive color combination that’s one of the most recent statement-making sneakers from the brand. While New Balance has yet to announce a release date for the Cyber Jade 740 officially, the sneaker is set to retail for $100 and is expected to appear this summer. While the sneaker might be a bit too bold for some, there’s no doubt it’s the perfect way to add a statement flair to your athletic wardrobe this season.

