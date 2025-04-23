 Skip to main content
This New Balance shoe is only released every five years, and it’s finally here

New Balance's rarest model is back once more

back heel photo of new balance 1300jp
While it seems like New Balance is constantly reinventing its iconic silhouettes, there is only one that has been deemed a ‘rare’ status. Since its inception, the New Balance 1300 has been regarded as a premium design by the brand, and its distinctive release schedule further reinforces this reputation. Dropping only once every five years, this New Balance model has become a sought-after sneaker and a rare collectible. Thankfully, the five years are almost up, meaning it’s time for this shoe’s release once more. As part of the brand’s Grey Days celebration next month, New Balance’s MADE in USA line is getting ready for the launch of its rare model. 

It’s time for the New Balance 1300JP once again

side view of New Balance 1300JP
Although it’s been five years since we last saw the New Balance 1300JP, not much has changed for this limited edition sneaker. This premium sneaker is crafted with a mesh upper accented by nubuck overlays. This lightly brown and blue-hued sneaker features a full-length ENCAP midsole, providing cushioning that supports each step with added comfort. A black outsole tread and white leather lining offer contrasting colors to add style and dimension to the sneaker. The sneaker’s tongue features a woven “1300” label to signify the rarity of this model. To finish off the release is an equally special edition packaging, which pays homage to the original 1985 shoe box. The New Balance 1300JP is set to hit shelves on May 29 at select stores for a retail price of $330. While many special-edition sneakers tend to use the term loosely, this release marks a truly limited-edition drop that we won’t see again for another five years.

