New Balance’s Spring/Summer ‘Made in UK’ pack gets offbeat

New Balance announces new Made in UK sneakers

By
light beige new balance offbeat pack
New Balance / New Balance

After announcing a plethora of Made in USA sneakers, New Balance is getting ready to drop a new Made in UK design. As part of the ‘Made in’ brand, which honors the design’s origins, the newest sneaker reflects a more moody and elevated design. Similar to previous ‘Made in UK’ designs, this new pack includes two colorways emphasizing rich tones. While the new pack uses a variety of hues throughout its uppers, the carefully curated color palette is full of luxury and style. Using New Balance’s 991v2 silhouette, the brand also uses this collection to further their consistent release of retro looks. Whether you’re in the mood for a deep, rich hue or a lighter, sophisticated style, this New Balance pack is a stylish year-round pair that’ll elevate any wardrobe. 

New Balance Made in UK 991v2 “Essentially Offbeat” Pack

dark New Balance offbeat sneaker
New Balance / New Balance

Nicknamed “Essentially Offbeat,” the latest New Balance sneaker pack features two redesigns of the 991v2. The darker colorway features a lavender mesh upper with olive-green leather layers and chocolate brown suede overlays. The design is completed with an off-white midsole and black outsole, which tie all these colors together. The second colorway features an olive-green mesh base accented by lavender leather layers. A beige tone takes over as the main upper tone, while the light grey “N” logo adds a touch of a neutral color to the design. This design also includes a similar off-white midsole and black outsole as the one seen in the previous colorway. The two-pack will be released via New Balance and select retailers on April 17 for the usual price of $250.

