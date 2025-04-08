New Balance’s Spring/Summer ‘Made in UK’ pack gets offbeat

Building the right transition wardrobe is all about versatility. Finding ways to make lighter layers work for you by layering up. When you master layering, spring and fall will be more fun and more comfortable, and you can experiment with combining colors, textures, and fabrics. While layering up for the unpredictable rain, winds, and second winters that rudely horn in on the beginning of baseball season, a good sweater is vital for that goal. The Alex Crane Bay Sweater is one of their best sellers every year, and there is a handful of reasons why. The 100% organic cotton is light enough to serve as a layering piece and warm enough to keep you guarded against the unpredictable weather changes.

Understated elegance for spring style

Why use organic cotton? Because it is grown without fertilizers or pesticides and uses 70% less water than conventional cotton. Alex Crane grows their organic cotton in northern India, in the state of Punjab. Cotton is naturally soft, durable, and breathable. Only 1% of global cotton production is organic, so AC looks to help increase that percentage. These Bay Sweaters are made in Romania, in the foothills of the Carpathian Mountains, meaning they can source the cotton straight from the sources all over Europe. Now that you have chosen the best cotton sweater for this season, you can style it with a henley or a button-down underneath or a great textured overshirt or jacket over the top of it. The bone, pine, and king colorways are the perfect way to stand out for the current season.