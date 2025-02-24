 Skip to main content
John Varvatos writes a love letter to New York with FW25

"A Love Letter" celebrates 25 years of John Varvatos

John Varvatos F25 blue double-breast
John Varvatos

Twenty-five years ago, one of the top talents in the fashion industry took his talents from the likes of Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein and moved into his own space by launching his namesake brand, John Varvatos. He debuted his menswear brand in 2000 in New York Fashion Week and grew it over the following decade by adding belts, handbags, footwear, eyewear, watches, and fragrances. He grew his name further by launching a satellite radio station focused on playing songs from bands and musicians who inspired his work heavily influenced by rock & roll. This year, the brand celebrates its silver anniversary with John Varvatos FW25, “A Love Letter.” While the brand is a global staple, it has deep ties to The Big Apple and this year sees a love letter to New York City.

A focus on timelessness style

John Varvatos F25 leather coat
John Varvatos

Getting a sneak peek at what fans of the brand can look forward to gives us a look at everything from suiting to outerwear. Suits of the single-breasted nature in tan, black, gray, and burgundy provide you with everything you could need for any office or evening event. Double-breasted suits in blue and brown deepen the collection’s suiting options for the man looking for more than the run-of-the-mill option. Outerwear is another focus, with long winter coats in black and charcoal wool and a long fur coat option for the more attention-loving man. A handful of leather options from casual to elevated give the man trying to stay warm a ton of ways to be the talk of the event no matter where he is headed.

John Varvatos

