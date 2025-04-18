 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Koio and La Marzocco celebrate New York City grind with limited-edition capsule collection

Paying tribute to morning rituals, daily hustle, and timeless design

By
La Marzocco and Koio
La Marzocco / La Marzocco
Launching today, April 18th, NYC-based footwear brand has teamed up with renowned Italian espresso machine manufacturer La Marzocco for a limited-edition capsule collection. The new collection celebrates the rich relationship between Italy and New York City. Both brands, rooted in Florence, are committed to intentional design and craftsmanship. The brands have come together to honor the rich Italian coffee culture that helped shape NYC’s own. This collaboration is a tribute to the morning rituals that fuel the city, blending Italian tradition with the energy of everyday New York City life.

The limited-edition capsule collection features two limited-edition products: a custom-designed Koio Capri sneaker and a bespoke La Marzocco Linea Mini espresso machine, unified by an elegant grey colorway. The limited-edition sneaker is available for purchase now ($295) exclusively at Koio.com and the store located in Soho at 199 Lafayette St.

Recommended Videos

The collaboration features a custom-designed Koio Capri sneaker and a bespoke La Marzocco Linea Mini espresso machine unified by an elegant grey colorway.

Related

To celebrate the launch, Koio will host a La Marozcco espresso pop-up at the Soho store on April 19th, 2025, inviting guests to experience the collaboration. Visitors can sip on a shot of espresso brewed on the limited-edition espresso maker, immersing themselves in the thoughtful craftsmanship and intentional design behind each piece. Founded in Florence, La Marozcco is a leader in the specialty coffee world, revered for its handcrafted espresso machines.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance journalist who focuses on food, beverage, health, fitness, and travel content. She loves to travel to…
Hendrick’s Gin is launching a new limited-edition expression called OASIUM
Hendrick's new gin is inpired by a desert oasis
Hendrick’s

While you can’t go wrong with a bottle of the original Hendrick’s gin, the brand is also well-known for its limited-edition releases, including Neptunia, Flora Adora, Lunar, Midsummer Solstice, Orbium, and more. Fans of these releases will be excited to learn that the popular Scottish gin brand is launching yet another limited-edition expression called OASIUM.
Hendrick’s OASIUM

The newest addition to Hendrick’s Gin’s Master Distiller Lesley Gracie’s Cabinet of Curiosities collection is Hendrick’s OASIUM. This latest release, the sixth of the series, was inspired by a visit to a desert oasis.

Read more
Rémy Martin is launching V.S.O.P This is My City Limited-Editions
Rémy Martin is launching cognac for various hip-hop centric cities
Rémy Martin V.S.O.P ‘This is My City’ Limited-Editions

Rémy Martin is one of the most well-known cognac houses. Founded in 1724, it makes myriad memorable expressions including V.S.O.P., XO, 1738 Royal Accord, and more. Recently, the renowned cognac house announced a limited-edition series created to pay tribute to the hip-hop cultures of a handful of U.S. cities.
Rémy Martin V.S.O.P This is My City Limited-Editions
Rémy Martin Rémy Martin

This limited-edition V.S.O.P. series pays homage to four cities with innovative, creative bottle designs. The cities included are Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and New York City. Not only is Rémy Martin launching these four cognac designs, but it's also launching its inaugural "This is My City Microgrant Initiative.

Read more
Stacy Adams celebrates 150 years with a new collection
Stacy Adams releases new collection
stacy adams shoe in middle of confetti

It does not happen every day that a brand celebrates its 150th anniversary, but when it does, it’s a cause for celebration. For footwear brand Stacy Adams, this meant releasing a new collection that honored some classic models. In this four-piece collection, the brand focuses on some models that best encapsulate their history throughout the 150 years. Founded in 1875, Stacy Adams has come a long way to become a staple in men’s footwear. With classic styles and debonair features, there’s no doubt as to their lengthy success. Constantly evolving with the times, Stacy Adams is a timeless brand that continues to deliver stylish options, even after all these years. 
Stacy Adams 150th Anniversary capsule collection

Stacy Adams takes on three staple designs in their four-piece anniversary capsule collection: Madison, Dayton, and Concorde. This collection includes the Henry Cap Toe Lace-up Boot, which takes its inspiration from the original Madison design. Crafted with a leather upper, modern stacked heel, and Flexzone technology, the boot is an ideal everyday boot that combines style with comfort. Also taking inspiration from Madison is the new William Cap Toe Oxford, which includes a perforated line along the toe. The William Cap Toe Oxford also has a stacked heel with Flexzone technology. 

Read more