Koio and La Marzocco celebrate New York City grind with limited-edition capsule collection

The limited-edition capsule collection features two limited-edition products: a custom-designed Koio Capri sneaker and a bespoke La Marzocco Linea Mini espresso machine, unified by an elegant grey colorway. The limited-edition sneaker is available for purchase now ($295) exclusively at Koio.com and the store located in Soho at 199 Lafayette St.
To celebrate the launch, Koio will host a La Marozcco espresso pop-up at the Soho store on April 19th, 2025, inviting guests to experience the collaboration. Visitors can sip on a shot of espresso brewed on the limited-edition espresso maker, immersing themselves in the thoughtful craftsmanship and intentional design behind each piece. Founded in Florence, La Marozcco is a leader in the specialty coffee world, revered for its handcrafted espresso machines.