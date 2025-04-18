Koio and La Marzocco celebrate New York City grind with limited-edition capsule collection

Launching today, April 18th, NYC-based footwear brand has teamed up with renowned Italian espresso machine manufacturer La Marzocco for a limited-edition capsule collection. The new collection celebrates the rich relationship between Italy and New York City. Both brands, rooted in Florence, are committed to intentional design and craftsmanship. The brands have come together to honor the rich Italian coffee culture that helped shape NYC’s own. This collaboration is a tribute to the morning rituals that fuel the city, blending Italian tradition with the energy of everyday New York City life.

The limited-edition capsule collection features two limited-edition products: a custom-designed Koio Capri sneaker and a bespoke La Marzocco Linea Mini espresso machine, unified by an elegant grey colorway. The limited-edition sneaker is available for purchase now ($295) exclusively at Koio.com and the store located in Soho at 199 Lafayette St.

To celebrate the launch, Koio will host a La Marozcco espresso pop-up at the Soho store on April 19th, 2025, inviting guests to experience the collaboration. Visitors can sip on a shot of espresso brewed on the limited-edition espresso maker, immersing themselves in the thoughtful craftsmanship and intentional design behind each piece. Founded in Florence, La Marozcco is a leader in the specialty coffee world, revered for its handcrafted espresso machines.