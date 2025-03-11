 Skip to main content
Cedar Ridge Distillery is launching two new limited-edition whiskeys

Iowa's Cedar Ridge is releasing a pair of finished whiskeys

By
Cedar Ridge Distillery
Cedar Ridge Distillery

If you don’t know about Iowa’s Cedar Ridge Distillery by now, you must not be paying much attention to the whiskey world. This award-winning distillery was founded in 2005 by Jeff Quint. Somehow, there hadn’t been a licensed distillery in the number one corn-producing state in the US since Prohibition.

It’s well-known for its flagship whiskeys, which include Cedar Ridge Straight Bourbon, The Quintessential American Single Malt Whiskey, and Cedar Ridge Wheat Whiskey (among others). It’s also known for its collaborations, partner products, special releases, and limited releases. Recently, the iconic brand added to the latter list of whiskeys with the launch of two new limited-edition whiskeys.

The new port cask finished whiskeys

Cedar Ridge Distillery
Cedar Ridge Distillery

Master Distiller Murphy Quint and his team just launched two limited-edition whiskeys, both of which were finished in port casks.

The first of the two new annual releases is Port Cask Finished Bourbon. It begins as Cedar Ridge’s flagship bourbon with a mash bill of 74% corn, 14% rye, and 12% malted barley. This whiskey was initially matured in American oak barrels before being finished in casks that previously held Port Wine. The result is sweet, mellow, and 94-proof whiskey, which the brand says is loaded with flavors like dried cherries, stone fruits, vanilla, and spices.

The second of the new annual releases is Port Cask Finished Straight Rye. This extremely limited release begins with the brand’s aged straight rye whiskey, which has a mash bill of 85% rye, 12% corn, and 3% malted barley. After the initial maturation, it’s moved to a secondary barrel that previously held Port Wine for finishing. The result is a memorable, balanced, non-chill-filtered rye whiskey you will never forget.

Where can I buy them?

Both whiskeys are currently available in Iowa and online on Cedar Ridge’s website. Both will be available from retailers nationwide in April. The Port Cask Finished Bourbon retails for $49.99, while the Port Cask Finished Straight Rye retails for $59.99.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
