Beverly Spirits is collaboratiing to make this new single malt whiskey

If you’re a fan of collaborative whiskeys, you’ll love the new release from Beverly Spirits and Cedar Ridle Distilling. It’s called The Beverly: The QuintEssential Edition and it’s an American single malt whiskey that was matured for at least six years before being finished in first-fill Amontillado sherry cask and French oak barrels.

The Beverly: The QuintEssential Edition

This cask strength, 116.9-proof American single malt whiskey begins with a nose of dark chocolate, fresh leather, dried fruits, and oak. The palate is a mix of dried cherries, sticky toffee, sweet sherry, cocoa, and charred oaky wood.

“We’re thrilled to release The Beverly: The QuintEssential Edition,” Andrew Borenzweig, founder of Beverly Spirits said in a press release. “This release represents the pinnacle of our collaboration with Cedar Ridge and embodies our shared commitment to crafting exceptional, one-of-a-kind whiskeys. Murphy’s mastery shines through in this expression, making it a standout in the emerging American Single Malt category.”

“I truly enjoyed working on this collaboration,” said Murphy Quint, Cedar Ridge Distillery’s Master Distiller in a press release. “It’s exciting to introduce American Single Malt to a new audience — those more familiar with bourbon and rye but certain to appreciate the uniqueness of this expression.”

Where can I buy it?

The Beverly: The QuintEssential Edition will be available beginning on November 11th. It will be available at select retailers, restaurants, bars, and hotels in Tennessee and California for the suggested retail price of $119.99. Drinkers outside of those states will still be able to purchase this limited-edition American single malt whiskey online at beverlyhighrye.com.

