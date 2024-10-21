 Skip to main content
FEW Spirits is releasing whiskey collaborations with musicians called Icons of Rock Collection

FEW is finally releasing a set of all of its musician collaborated whiskeys

By
FEW
FEW

If you know anything about Evanston, Illinois’ FEW Spirits, it’s that this renowned distillery is known for its experimental and collaborative whiskies. It’s best known for working with some of the biggest names in rock.

In recent years, FEW collaborated to create whiskeys for Black Rebel Motorcycle Club called Motor Oil Whiskey, Alice in Chains called All Secrets Known,  and Smashing Pumpkins with The Smashing Pumpkin Bourbon. All three whiskeys are available in one collection for the first time ever.

“I think the common thread between what we do at FEW and what these incredible artists do through their music is a willingness to chart your own course,” FEW Spirits founder and master distiller Paul Hletko said in a press release. “Sometimes, if not most of the time, that means going well against what everyone else is telling you to do. It’s that spirit of defiance and self-reliance that has always drawn me to bands like Black Rebel, Alice In Chains, and The Smashing Pumpkins. And the truth is, I’m much better at making whiskey than I’ll ever be at playing guitar. So, if I can’t join these legends on stage, this is the next best thing.”

The expressions

FEW
FEW

FEW Motor Oil

This blend of three whiskeys consists of FEW Bourbon, which was finished in rum barrels, FEW Bourbon, which was finished in vermouth barrels, and mesquite-smoked wheat whiskey.

FEW All Secrets Known

Named to reference the title track on Alice in Chains’ fourth studio album ‘Black Gives Way To Blue,’ this 101-proof bourbon was finished for six months in ex-tequila barrels.

FEW The Smashing Pumpkins Bourbon

This whiskey begins as FEW’s signature straight bourbon. It was matured for four years before being cut to bottling strength using Midnight Rose black tea from Madame Zuzu’s Emporium, the independent, boutique tea shop run by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his wife, entrepreneur Chloé Mendel Corgan.

Where can I buy it?

A person holding a glass of bourbon
YesMore Content / Unsplash

The FEW Spirits Icons of Rock Collection is available for purchase at FEW’s website for a suggested retail price of $149.99.

Buy Now

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York.
