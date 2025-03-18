Copper Moon Coffee launches limited edition Equinox blend

Just in time for Spring Equinox on March 20th, Copper Moon Coffee, a family-owned roastery dedicated to crafting premium coffee experiences, has launched a new limited-edition Equinox Blend. This special release coffee blend is designed to capture the balance and harmony of the season with a carefully curated flavor profile that embodies warmth and renewal.

Made from beans sourced from Nicaragua, the USDA organic Equinox Blend is a smooth, well-balanced medium roast featuring bright citrus & fruit notes of tangerine, red apple, and cherry. The blend also has a nutty depth with hints of almond, hazelnut, and cocoa and sweet floral undertones with hints of caramel, brown sugar, and vanilla. Perfect for crisp spring mornings or relaxed evenings, there’s never a bad time to sip on this new cosmic blend.

“Our Equinox Blend marks the arrival of spring and is a celebration of balance,” said Brad Gutwein, CEO of Copper Moon Coffee. “Much like the equinox itself, this coffee is designed to bring together complementary flavors that shine in harmony to enhance the coffee-drinking experience. It’s a cosmic moment in a cup—get yours before it disappears!” Copper Moon Coffee’s commitment to innovation and discovery in the world of space exploration and STEM fields aligns perfectly with the launch of the new Equinox Blend.

Copper Moon Coffee’s new Equinox Blend will be available online for a limited time starting March 20, giving coffee lovers a launch window to enjoy this cosmic brew at its freshest. Whether paired with breakfast or enjoyed on its own throughout the day, the Equinox Blend invites customers to blast off into a new season with each sip.