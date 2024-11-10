 Skip to main content
Copper Moon Coffee unveils its Swiss Water Decaf coffee in K-Cup variety

These K-Cups use a zero-chemical decaffeination process

Popular family-owned roastery Copper Moon Coffee has just released a new coffee product for decaf coffee drinkers. The newest introduction of the Organic Swiss Water® Decaf Single Cup Pods (for K-Cup makers) delivers a rich, full-bodied flavor through a zero-chemical decaffeination process.

Unlike other decaf coffees on the market, the Swiss Water® method does not use any chemicals to remove caffeine from coffee beans, delivering a blast of flavor without the “buzz” of caffeine in regular coffee. This process uses a gentle method to remove caffeine from Arabica coffee beans with pure water, resulting in a coffee that is 99.9% caffeine-free. Additionally, the company certifies each coffee pod is gluten-free, allergen-free, mold-free, and Kosher.

Ideal for those who enjoy decaf at any time of day, these single-serve pods offer a mindful choice for managing caffeine intake or a cozy, relaxing cup in the evening that won’t interfere with sleep. Whether seeking a more balanced coffee experience or simply enjoying the flavor without the kick, Copper Moon’s Swiss Water® decaf lets coffee lovers savor a satisfying brew, one perfect cup at a time. Boxes of the new decaf K-Cups are available in 12-cup, 36-cup, or 72-cup sizes.

In terms of taste, each Organic Swiss Water® Decaf Single Cup features flavor notes of nutty cocoa with sweet florals and a hint of spice. Up until this November, the Swiss Water® Decaf blend was available only in whole bean or ground coffee varieties. This new release makes the blend accessible for solo-coffee drinkers using K-Cup brewers.

