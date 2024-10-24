 Skip to main content
Y.Chroma heated up NYC Fashion Week with debut outerwear collection

Menswear statement maker will now keep you warm and stylish

By
Y.Chroma Altavista Jacket
Y.Chroma

Y.Chroma is a brand that specializes in helping men find their voice. While society tells us to sit down and be silent, Y.Chroma believes we should stand up and speak up. Ditching the blues and grays of our usual subtle wardrobe for something with more personality is part of the process the company lives by. Now, the company is looking to keep it going even as the temperature drops by launching its first-ever outerwear collection.

“Outerwear is the final layer that completes a man’s wardrobe,” said Founder and Creative Director Max Israel. “It’s the most visible piece but also the one that carries the most adventure and versatility. Our goal is to merge that adventurous spirit with the quality our customers expect from Y.Chroma. Showing this collection for the first time at New York Fashion Week was an incredible opportunity to showcase that vision on a global stage.”

Make a statement with the new Y.Chroma outerwear

Y.Chroma Varial Jacket
Y.Chroma

The collection offers six parts of the line, including five new offerings and two new colorways of a brand icon. The five new pieces include three puffer jackets, a field jacket, and a versatile piece with removable sleeves and hood. The bestselling Varial shirt jacket will also get two new colorways, Sunburst and Snowcloud.

“Our outerwear is for the man who values both comfort and distinction,” said award-winning designer Nikolay Pachev, the brand’s principal designer. “We’ve taken a lot of care to create pieces that feel as good as they look, with technical features and luxurious fabrics that hold up in any environment.”

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach.
