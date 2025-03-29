Wedding Season: Wrangler has the solution to that guy who hates dressing up

I grew up in Missouri, where there were different kinds of weddings, from the giant ballroom with tuxedos to the barn shindig with the potluck and jeans. There was also the church wedding, which included everything from tuxedos and suits to bolo ties. But there was always that guy who hated dressing up, always the guy who refused to wear the suits and ended up in jeans despite the dress code. While you may always have that guy you struggle to get into something a little more elevated for the occasion, Wrangler may have the happy medium you are looking for in 2025’s wedding season. The Wrangler Wedding Suit is going to make any Rip look more appropriate off the ranch.

Cowboy formal

One of our favorite things about guys like Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone is that they are reliable. Hard working, loyal, and dedicated. They can always be found pushing the ranch forward. Now, while that isn’t the worst quality to have in a friend or family, many of them have a hard time shifting to the more sociable moments and dressing up for the occasions that call for a little more sartorial excellence. That is where this raw, undyed denim comes into play. Cut from classic Blue Bell denim jeans and denim jacket, they will feel almost identical to what the man wears daily on the ranch. The only difference is the ivory color puts them firmly in the range of a cowbody wedding suit. Adorned with a Wrangler cowboy roping in a stallion, this look is everything a cowboy wants when giving his daughter away or saying his vows, either in the venue, the church, or the barn.