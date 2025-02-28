WAY OF MAN gives men the two things they all want

Men only want two things, and they aren’t what you are thinking. They are way more awesome. A man has two best friends, a great pair of denim, and the perfect spirit to make a great cocktail. You have a few boxes to check off as you look for the denim you want to call your go-to for the rest of your life. A great fit, a dark color, and the kind of durability that will last a lifetime. You also have a few boxes to check off when you shop for your go-to whiskey. A dark but clear color, a complex and layered aroma, and a well-balanced flavor. While these two endeavors seem like separate ventures, one company is looking to do all the work for you. The WAY OF MAN subscription service wants to send you the best of both every three months.

Raw Denim x Rare Whiskey

The mission of both industries always focuses on the masterful attention to detail needed to create top-shelf whiskey and the best denim on the market. The WAY OF MAN believes that no one has ever brought these two things together and that they have one thing in common: Stories. The best stories begin gathered around friends and family, often while wearing your favorite jeans and having a great cocktail. This subscription service attempts to bring them both together as much as possible. There is a waitlist right now, but once you sign up for it, your stories are only a few months away.

WAY OF MAN