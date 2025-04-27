 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Orlebar Brown pro shines a light on towelling, the ultimate summer flex for men

From James Bond to now, this is the summer staple you're missing

By
Orlebar Brown toweling geometric
Orlebar Brown

About 20 years ago, Adam Brown noticed that men’s swimwear was severely lacking in its style and versatility. While women went from looking amazing on the beach in perfectly fitted swimwear to the beach bar or a tiki-decorated eatery without having to change, men looked like they were still following their mom into the restaurant in the same unflattering swim shorts they’d worn since childhood.

Brown then started his company, Orlebar Brown, with shorts you could swim in instead of swim shorts — attractive silhouettes and side fasteners that revolutionized the industry. Just like any entrepreneur, Brown had a vision board, and of course, James Bond made an appearance. But what made Bond’s appearance on this board important was the innovation of towelling for men.

Recommended Videos

What is towelling for men, and where did it come from?

Orlebar Brown toweling blue
Orlebar Brown

The first time I saw what is considered “towelling” was when I saw Sean Connery’s James Bond outwit the villain of Goldfinger, wearing a terrycloth onesie. It took an immense amount of confidence, in my eyes, to be a grown man in a onesie. Then, 30 years later, when I visited Curacao in December, I saw it again. It was everywhere — men wore towelling at every turn. So what is this, and where did it come from?

Related

Orlebar Brown’s chief marketing officer, Trevor Hardy, shines a little light on it for us: “Towelling or terrycloth has a rich history in the Ottoman Empire and bathhouses being very functional for cleanliness and comfort. But we are more obsessed with towelling’s more recent history from the 1950s and 1960s, when it became the uniform of men who dress for comfort but live for pleasure.”

What is it about towelling that has endured since Goldfinger?

Man in toweling
Mark D. McKee / The Manual

When I went to Curacao, I wore towelling. I picked up a set that looked close to the onesie from Goldfinger, the right color, and the right feel. It wasn’t a onesie, but a set. I liked it when I saw it; I loved it when I wore it. But I didn’t know what I liked about it so much. What is it about towelling that stays so beloved by men looking to relax on vacation?

“What’s not to love; it’s soft, sensual, rich, absorbing. Versatile enough to take you from beach to lunch, poolside to late night playtime,” Hardy said.

This is exactly what it did for me. But why does this fabric work so well in this environment? Wearing it at a resort just feels right. Wearing it at the beach feels right. Wearing it as a day-to-day is workable, but it feels different. And there is a good reason for it. Hardy has a take on that, too.

“More than ever, summer and vacations are an escape from our everyday reality,” Hardy said. “Wearing towelling captures this mood perfectly — putting pleasure first. It looks as good as it feels. This summer you can find towelling garments in so many different colors and refined textures. Perfect for where the air is warm, the drinks are cold, and time is merely a suggestion.”

How can you wear this like James Bond?

Orlebar Brown toweling stripe
Orlebar Brown

There always seem to be rules and guidelines for every kind of clothing. Every style seems to have ways to do it correctly and incorrectly. With towelling, it can feel a little foreign when you put it on for the first time. It did for me. It felt like I was wearing, well, a towel. I wouldn’t suggest diving in head first, the way I did with my set. There are better ways to start.

“Start with a towelling polo shirt — a familiar shape but in the fabric of leisure — maybe in a shade you love. Then move into other items and more colors,” Hardy instructed. “Wear bright shades of towelling when the sun shines and move into more elegant colors for your nocturnal maneuvers. Try a matching set of a button-through resort shirt matched with towelling shorts that can be work as loungewear poolside in the morning, through to lunch and then to the beach in the afternoon.”

There is a mindset that’s needed to try a new style. An openness, a willingness, and in some cases an excitement. This is no different. There is a mental approach and a mental effect that wearing this has on you. And Orlebar Brown gets it. So when you are looking for your next summer set, towelling is the perfect option for 2025.

“Remember that towelling is as much an attitude as it is a fabric. You’ll realize that some men wear shirts, but with towelling, you wear possibility,” he concluded.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
H&M channels the urban lifestyle with Atelier Spring and Summer 2025
Bringing elevated style to streetwear in 2025
H&M Atelier Collection 2

Streetwear and urban looks are two of the more popular arenas of the casual lifestyle. Whether you are looking at loose-fitting hoodies and baggy jeans with a clean pair of kicks or elevating your chinos and tees with a good pair of Chelsea boots, your day-to-day looks on the street are a part of your stylistic expression. One of the better brands on the market that encapsulates the casual wardrobe and the streetwear vibes is H&M. While it is more accessible than many other prominent fashion houses, it allows you to experiment with looks you are unsure of without full commitment to a few overpriced pieces. The H&M Atelier SS25 collection is their new dive into the season, with heritage shapes and workwear fabrics reimagined through a contemporary lens.
Classic silhouettes and workwear aesthetics

Relaxed tailoring takes center stage with their single-breasted topcoats and a cotton gabardine belted raincoat. Light Italian wool suits with sharp tailored shoulders and contrast lining are also featured for the guy looking for an elevated city look. A cropped leather moto jacket has the originality of a vintage piece with a washed and worn-in, timeless feel. The five-pocket trousers are the perfect companion to workwear-inspired jackets. Simple touches are the name of the game with this collection.

Read more
Jonathan Bailey’s red carpet style redefines modern men’s fashion
Jonathan Bailey: Re-imagining Modern Style with a Bold, 'Wicked' Edge
Jonathan Bailey hits the red carpet in style with Matt Bomer

On the scene for a few seasons as a lead actor, Jonathan Bailey has amassed a cult following for a red-carpet style that is arguably one of the most progressive among his contemporaries. Currently starring in the movie adaptation of the hit musical Wicked and the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth, the talented actor is already known for seamlessly bringing a thoroughly modern aesthetic to even the most classic of looks, and his use of exceptional tailoring and pitch-perfect accessories is what sets him apart from the field. Over the last year, Bailey has served us with sophisticated looks that have earned him high marks among the fashion elite and the following are some of his best appearances on the red carpet that men are attempting to add to their own wardrobes. 
Going against the grain

It takes a fashion-forward man to dress against the traditional, and Jonathan Bailey has proven up to the task! One noted appearance had the actor in white slacks paired with a flashy long-sleeved silver shirt, which gave Studio 54 vibes. The man knows how to set a scene.

Read more
New York Men’s Day debut: HOLD NYC goes alpine sexy in new collection
comfort glamour elevated for the lodge
HOLD NYC Hero

Finding the perfect Apres ski look is a task that every mountain sports nut has figured out. The move from the mountain to the lodge takes you from extreme sport to casual relaxation and maybe a little luxury. While you will mostly find the skiers and snowboarders dropping off their gear and shedding the layers in place of their flannels, jackets, and technical function style, there is an opportunity for some elevation that HOLD NYC is looking to capitalize on in 2025. The HOLD NYC NYMD debut brings an element of crossover between functional luxury and the element of glamour for their first run at New York Men's Day.
Bringing glamour to the mountain

The mountain lodge may not be the first place you think of when you think of glamour. While the lodge is the place for the perfect Apres ski looks that scream comfort and relaxation, there is a bit of etiquette and thought that goes into it. Glamour is the same, and therefore, there is a connection between the two that is perfect for someone like Holden Akerley, designer of HOLD NYC, to find the pathway between the two. He does that at New York Men's Day with the use of casual elements built into more elevated styles. From suiting using shorts to skirts with fleece tops, there is something for everyone in this collection that is classified as genderless. You shouldn't expect anything less than bold excellence from a former designer for Ralph Lauren, and Holden delivered that at New York Fashion Week.

Read more