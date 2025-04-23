 Skip to main content
Indochino looks to the Earth for inspiration in summer suiting

Indochino channels the colors of the outdoors for your elevated wardrobe

Indochino Tan micro-check
Indochino

The world is a beautiful place, filled with majestic vistas, unimaginable landscapes, and jaw-dropping experiences. The beauty you find in the world may often feel like it’s a long way off, requiring a plane ride to see the Northern Lights or booking a cruise to experience a sunset over the ocean. And while those are incredible sights that every human should get an opportunity to experience in their lifetime, you don’t have to go too far to see something amazing. In fact, for most of us, the majestic views can be right outside our door. The forests, deserts, mountains, open skies, and grassy fields all offer us something incredible to look at, and Indochino has channeled those nearby images into their suiting drop for the new season. The Indochino Summer Suiting 2025 collection draws inspiration from the Earth itself, featuring colors like sage green, tan, terracotta, and white. Reminding us that you don’t have to book a flight for beauty, you can simply look out your back door.

Incorporating the color of the year

Indochino Tan windowpane
Indochino

The Pantone Color of the Year is often challenging to incorporate all year round. It typically feels very suited for the spring or summer. Pastels and jewel tones make it harder to incorporate into the wardrobe for the whole year. This year, the color is mocha mousse, a rich brown that is much easier to wear daily. The Indochino collection has a beautiful tan windowpane double-breasted suit that is perfect for the seasonal color. If you are looking for a way to stay in vogue color-wise, this is the option to pick up.

