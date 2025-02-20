Jonathan Bailey’s red carpet style redefines modern men’s fashion

Table of Contents Table of Contents Going against the grain Black and white aesthetic Hitting the mark at the 2024 Met Gala

On the scene for a few seasons as a lead actor, Jonathan Bailey has amassed a cult following for a red-carpet style that is arguably one of the most progressive among his contemporaries. Currently starring in the movie adaptation of the hit musical Wicked and the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth, the talented actor is already known for seamlessly bringing a thoroughly modern aesthetic to even the most classic of looks, and his use of exceptional tailoring and pitch-perfect accessories is what sets him apart from the field. Over the last year, Bailey has served us with sophisticated looks that have earned him high marks among the fashion elite and the following are some of his best appearances on the red carpet that men are attempting to add to their own wardrobes.

Going against the grain

It takes a fashion-forward man to dress against the traditional, and Jonathan Bailey has proven up to the task! One noted appearance had the actor in white slacks paired with a flashy long-sleeved silver shirt, which gave Studio 54 vibes. The man knows how to set a scene.

Recommended Videos

When he received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Fellow Travelers, Bailey may not have taken home the award, but according to many in attendance, he definitely won the crown for best-dressed man. Playing up a traditional Armani black and white tuxedo, Jonathan chose a white silk shirt to wear with his black dinner jacket and added a black cummerbund paired with black shoes. To complete the look, he added a De Beers gardenia brooch and red-tinted sunglasses–a bold look that was visually captivating and commanding. The overall impression was a statement swank and style.

Black and white aesthetic

Being able to understand contrasts and capitalize on them is also a talent, and Bailey gave fans a dapper effort in a classic dark grey suit with dark tie and black leather boots. The look was the perfect complement to a television show swathed in the classic and proper. For the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Jonathan Bailey went the other direction by selecting an all-white ensemble from Givenchy, which was the epitome of sophistication. The double-breasted jacket and matching wide-leg pants included a white button-down shirt accented with a satin shawl lapel. Bailey pulled off the monochromatic look by complementing the look with black loafers that were a fresh breath of air for style aficionados. Bailey’s decision to go against the standard black tuxedo on the red carpet showed his ability to embrace the non-traditional and put his own singular touch at a formal event.

Hitting the mark at the 2024 Met Gala

The classic look of an all-black head-to-toe look is an aesthetic that many men can pull off and feel comfortable in, but there are some events where it is pertinent to go all out and explore other options. The Met Gala is where the stars love to show up and show out, with a theme that leaves interpretation up to the attendees. Jonathan Bailey proved he understood the task at hand for the ‘Garden of Time’ theme by gracing the red carpet in a custom Loewe suit. True to his personality, Bailey applied his own unique taste to the outfit, adding an oversized, hand-painted brooch in place of a traditional tie. The flower-shaped piece nailed the theme of the night and added the perfect touch to a contemporary look that shook the red carpet: a modern touch paired with his double-breasted white jacket with black lapels, fitted black trousers, and black leather shoes. Now, this is a touch of whimsy coupled with refined elegance that men can appreciate.

The Bailey aesthetic explores every angle

Jonathan Bailey’s red carpet style is hard to sum up in only a few words and that is on purpose, by design. By expertly juggling the classic looks of Tom Ford and including more progressive interpretations of men’s style, Bailey has quickly proved his prowess in showcasing an aesthetic that is refined, confident, and open to exploration — the perfect chemistry for the modern man.