Sebastian Stan masters the art of reinvention with his red carpet fashion

Steadily and assuredly, Sebastian Stan has moved up the ranks in Hollywood circles as one of the emerging movers and shakers as a serious actor. The Romanian-American was introduced to American audiences on Gossip Girl, a show known for its style, so the irony is not lost on the casual observer that Stan is arriving on red carpets of late looking every inch the part of a leading man.

Stan’s everyman quality has struck a chord with men everywhere, and his balance between the laidback and the sophisticated have earned him high marks on the red carpet in the last few years. It is an understated talent blending classic looks with contemporary accents, but the MCU actor proves he is a man of both style and substance. Sebastian Stan is not only demonstrating his acting chops with his latest nominations in two roles, winning rave reviews, but drawing attention for bringing his own sense of style to the table. Here, we break down how the actor has captivated the fashion world as his star profile continues to ascend.

A versatile approach

Gracing formal events in the past in precision-tailored, all-black suits that were decidedly progressive, Stan is also known for being playful with his tailoring, as he did at the 2025 Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch this year, pairing a dark Prada suit with a decidedly more casual maroon shirt.

Two winning performances, two winning looks

Rare is it for actors to bring two Oscar-worthy performances in a single year, but Sebastian Stan can count himself among the lucky few as this awards season saw him bringing two juxtaposed characters to life and reaping the rewards with universal acclaim. After turning heads with The Apprentice as an over-the-top public figure, Stan transformed again for A Different Man, portraying a disfigured man that required hours in the make-up chair applying prosthetics. The dedication paid off and with two nominations heading into the Golden Globe awards, Stan proved to be a chameleon on the red carpet as well, bringing another dimension to his look.

With his role in A Different Man, Sebastian Stan has erased all preconceived notions about his versatility as an actor. As a fashion-forward leading man, his sartorial choices have gained just as much praise. Stan co-opted several winning looks while promoting the film, including a light blue suit paired with a crew neck shirt and grey lace-up boots that was a definite winner on the red carpet.

But it was at the 2025 Golden Globes that he presented a decidedly dapper aesthetic. In a black mohair coat, and matching trousers with white piping as accents and coupled with a black knit sweater and leather lace-ups, Sebastian offered a chic, modern look that was only topped by his win for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical. After the win, Stan conceded that it was not a look he would naturally gravitate towards, but he owned the look and inspired stylish men so that they, too, could veer outside their comfort zone and shine bright. The lessons learned from Sebastian’s decisions on red carpets served up a masterclass in the art of reinvention and transformation.