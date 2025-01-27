 Skip to main content
Woodies reinvents the performance shirt for an active 2025

In the office or out, this is the shirt for you

Woodies Performance Shirt on a bike
Woodies

If you are a man who has ever worn a shirt (spoiler alert, we’re talking to all of you), then you are quite familiar with the heartache, frustration, and even the complete and utter helplessness that comes with trying to get a shirt that fits you the way it is supposed to. Learning to measure a shirt is one of the keys to looking great and not pulling your hair out as a man. But Woodies Clothing was founded just over a decade ago and has spent that time perfecting the shirt. Now, they look to keep the love going with a brand new launch. The Woodies Next Generation Performance Shirt takes what was already perfected and expands to the man on the go.

Made for the office or escaping the office

Woodies Performance Shirt in a cave
Woodies

There are three kinds of men: the office man, the outdoorsman, and the guy who is somewhere in between. Finding the right shirt to suit all three is a tricky prospect. But the Woodies Next Generation Performance Shirt looks excellent for the office and uses high-tech performance fabrics to make it work just as great when you step out into the world for some getaway time. Available in a dozen patterns and customizable to suit yourself, it fits every man.

Specs
Perfect Fit: We use advanced sizing algorithms to calculate all your measurements in seconds, so no tape measure is required
Iron Free: The next-generation performance shirt is iron-free. Look good on the commute, in the office, and the trails
Next Generation Stretch: Enjoy 10x more stretch vs. our last performance shirt. Enjoy a full range of motion and ultimate comfort
Moisture Wicking: Our fabric pulls sweat away from your body and keeps you cool
Wear more, Wash less: Wear the next-generation performance shirt up to 10 wears with no washing

Woodies Next Generation Performance Shirt

