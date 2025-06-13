Reebok’s newest performance sneaker is the next step in footwear tech

While many of Reebok’s recent releases have focused on its revitalized golf collection, the brand is still looking for ways to outdo itself in its running options. In a new release, Reebok announced the release of their newest tech-forward sneaker that takes their award-winning FloatZig series into a league of its own. Lauded for its premier comfort features and modern footwear technology, the FloatZig sneaker is a must-have for any runner. The brand is taking that same technology even further with the FloatZig 2, which looks to modernize the model even more. With a white and blue color combination, the newest sneaker is just another step forward for the brand, which has recently looked to further combine style with practicality and functionality.

Get ready to run with Reebok’s new FloatZig 2

In this new sneaker, Reebok features a new SuperFloat+ Foam and reengineered Zig Tech midsole technology to provide a FloatZig 2 sneaker with better bounce and spring in its step. The SuperFloat+ Foam includes more cushioning and energy return than the previous FloatZig model due to the injection of a lightweight foam. A wider midfoot offers more stability and comfort, while the engineered mesh upper delivers support and breathability in the upper foot. The padded collar features more cushioning and a better fit, for more security and stability in your step. The FloatZig 2 is a continuation of Reebok’s footwear technology and the perfect option for runners, whether they’re just beginning their journey or are seasoned pros. Available starting June 13 via Reebok’s website and select retailers, this sneaker will have a retail price of $120.