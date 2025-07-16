 Skip to main content
PUMA’s V-S1 sneaker brings soccer energy to men’s streetwear

Puma remixes its soccer cleat into an everyday sneaker

puma v-s1 sneaker
Puma / Puma

Puma is no stranger to the soccer world, having become the official sponsor of many of the world’s biggest clubs over the course of its history. With an eventful year leading up to the FIFA World Cup, brands are ramping up their soccer-inspired releases with new collaborations and designs. While brands like Nike and Adidas have recently released new sneakers along with teams, Puma’s latest release takes a look at one of the brand’s iconic soccer cleat silhouettes. It transforms it into an everyday lifestyle sneaker. Taking on its V series model, the athletic company has reimagined this soccer cleat style into a sneaker that can be worn on and off the pitch. Keeping the shape of its traditional look, the new sneaker is performance-inspired and is ready for the eventful year of soccer that awaits. 

Puma’s newest sneaker takes on the beautiful game

puma v-s1 sneaker on top of ball
Puma / Puma

Taking a more streetwear approach, Puma’s new V-S1 sneaker infuses everything you love about soccer cleats with the comfort of your everyday sneaker. Featuring a low-profile silhouette, the V-S1 includes a structural heel cage and asymmetrical lacing. Composed of a textile upper accented with metallic details, the sneaker also boasts plenty of shine and style. The EVA midsole and rubber outsole provide ample comfort and stability to the design. In its latest release, the V-S1 is available in two new championship-worthy colorways: White/Silver and Gold/Black. Both iterations are available via Puma’s website and select Puma stockists for $140 each. Whether or not you’re a soccer player, the V-S1 has everything you need to show off your skills on and off the pitch.

